Yankees' Fried to throw live BP that will include Stanton

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NEW YORK -- Though Cam Schlittler and Tarik Skubal are scheduled to face off in a marquee pitching showdown at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, another matchup between teammates a few hours earlier will draw the attention of Yankees officials.

Left-hander Max Fried is slated to face hitters for the first time since going on the injured list in mid-May in a live batting practice session, manager Aaron Boone said, and the plan is for Giancarlo Stanton, also on the IL, to face him.

Boone said Fried would throw "close to 30 pitches" over two simulated innings. He then could begin a rehab assignment or throw another live BP session.

The three-time All-Star posted a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts before he was sidelined.

Stanton has been out since straining his left calf April 24 and experienced a setback running the bases earlier this month. Boone said the slugger had resumed his running program, but he didn't have a date for Stanton's return in mind.

The slugger batted .256 with three home runs and a .724 OPS in 24 games this season before suffering the calf injury.

"He's moving again with a little more intensity and hitting again against velo," Boone said.

While Stanton's timetable is unclear, the reeling Yankees, coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, soon should receive reinforcements with center fielder Trent Grisham and third baseman Ryan McMahon both expected to come off the injured list by the end of the week.

Boone said Grisham, who has been out because of a right hamstring strain since June 13, is scheduled to play in a rehab game Tuesday before possibly being activated Wednesday or Friday.

McMahon is in line to come off the injured list Friday, the earliest day he's eligible. He landed on the IL last Wednesday because of a throat and ear infection. Boone said there was a chance McMahon, who was already ready to return, could play in a rehab game before activation.