Chisholm exits Yankees' game after collision with Dominguez

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NEW YORK -- New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Monday night's game against the Detroit Tigers following a violent collision with right fielder Jasson Dominguez.

With the Yankees down 7-0 in the fourth inning, Hao-Yu Lee hit a high popup to shallow right field. Chisholm ran back and attempted to make the catch but Dominguez charged in and caught the ball as his glove struck Chisholm in the face.

Chisholm immediately fell down on the grass and was on his back for several minutes as athletic trainer Tim Lentych and manager Aaron Boone checked on him. After a few minutes, Chisholm stood up and walked slowly off the field under his own power. He was replaced at second base by Oswaldo Cabrera.

Dominguez remained in the game and crashed hard into the outfield wall on the next play while catching Kerry Carpenter's drive to end the fourth.

Chisholm struck out in his only at-bat and is hitting .222 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in 81 games this season.

He was ejected Sunday night from New York's 5-4, 10-inning loss in Boston by first base umpire Todd Tichenor when he spiked his helmet in the dirt behind home plate following a strikeout on a check-swing against Sonny Gray.