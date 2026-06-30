Mets' miscues lead to Little League homer for Springer, Jays

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TORONTO -- The first half of the season has been a messy one for the last-place New York Mets.

Now, even the routine plays aren't routine.

Toronto designated hitter George Springer rounded the bases on a Little League home run against the Mets on Monday night when New York star left fielder Juan Soto misplayed a sinking line drive and center fielder A.J. Ewing flubbed the throw backing up the play.

Springer led off the bottom of the first by looping a ball to left field against Mets pitcher Sean Manaea. The ball bounced in front of Soto, and the highest-paid player in Mets history fanned while reaching for it. The ball rolled all the way to the wall as the 36-year-old Springer chugged around the bases.

Ewing came over to field it behind Soto, only to have the ball slip out of his glove as he tried to pick it up. The ball rolled back to the fence for a second time. Soto picked it up, but by the time he had it in his hand, Springer had rounded third and was heading for home.

Springer was given a triple, his first of the year, with a one-base error. The error was Ewing's second of the season.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor made an error later in the game, boosting New York's total to 56 on the season, third-most in the majors behind the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants.

New York went on to lose, 2-1, as it fell to 35-50 on the year.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.