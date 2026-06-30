Astros to place Jeremy Pena on IL with calf strain

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Houston Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Pena is returning to the injured list, this time with a mild left calf strain.

Manager Joe Espada made the announcement after Monday night's 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins in Houston. Pena did not play in the game, with Nick Allen filling in at short.

"It's going to be a minimum -- hopefully minimum -- IL stint," Espada told reporters, according to MLB.com. "Hopefully, it won't take him very long to get back."

Pena previously missed time this season with a right hamstring strain.

He's hitting .291 with six home runs and 21 RBIs.