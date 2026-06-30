Reds place OF Myers (shoulder) on IL, activate reliever Pagan

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MILWAUKEE -- Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left shoulder on Tuesday, one day after crashing into an outfield wall and getting carted off the field.

The Reds announced the move before their Tuesday night game with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds also activated reliever Emilio Pagán from the 15-day injured list, optioned right-handed pitcher Zach McCambley to Triple-A Louisville and selected utilityman Ivan Johnson from Louisville.

Myers' left shoulder hit the wall as he made a running backhanded catch of Andrew Vaughn's drive in the fourth inning of the Reds' 5-3 loss to the Brewers on Monday.

Reds manager Terry Francona said after Monday's game that X-rays were negative, but Myers was still sent to the hospital "because he was in so much pain and so uncomfortable."

Myers has batted .256 with a .358 on-base percentage, three homers, 14 RBI and five steals in 63 games.

Pagán had been dealing with a left hamstring strain and had last pitched in the majors on May 4. He is 2-1 with a 6.43 ERA with six saves in 15 appearances.

McCambley has a 6.23 ERA in four appearances with the Reds.

Johnson has hit .290 with a .388 on-base percentage, nine homers, 28 RBI and 11 steals in 55 games at Louisville.