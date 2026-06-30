MLB, MLBPA donate $1 million to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts

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Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association announced a joint $1 million donation Tuesday to aid in recovery from the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week.

The money will be steered to the American Red Cross, helping the organization provide shelter, safe drinking water, healthcare, essential relief items and mental health services for a country with deep-rooted baseball influence. Venezuela was crowned champions of the World Baseball Classic in March. Days later, on Opening Day, 60 Venezuelan-born players were sprinkled throughout major league rosters.

Twin seven-plus-magnitude earthquakes hit the northern part of Venezuela last Wednesday, devastating communities in Caracas, La Guaira and its surrounding areas. As of Monday, the death toll had climbed to a reported 1,719 people, with thousands more Venezuelans still missing.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and everyone enduring the aftermath of this disaster," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Through this joint donation to the Red Cross, we hope to provide critical resources to the brave first responders and offer meaningful support to the Venezuelan people as they begin the difficult recovery process."

Added MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer: "The MLBPA stands with our players from Venezuela, their families, and the countless others affected by the devastating earthquakes in Caracas, La Guaira and neighboring regions. As rescue and recovery efforts remain underway, we are committed to providing our full support as the Venezuelan people recover and rebuild from this tragedy."

Teams like the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres previously announced their own $100,000 donations to aid in recovery efforts, while the Boston Red Sox hosted a donation drive and the Kansas City Royals funneled proceeds from its 50/50 raffle to the Red Cross. Milwaukee Brewers players Jackson Chourio and William Contreras and Nestor Corredor recently partnered with a community group to launch the "United for Venezuela" relief effort.

Before Friday's game from Petco Park in San Diego, during which players from both teams wore caps with "VZ" emblazoned on the side, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas revealed his wife and children were staying only two blocks away from where buildings collapsed because of the earthquakes. His family was reported safe and has been able to stay in touch with Rojas.

"Because everything is OK with my family doesn't mean everything is OK with the country," Rojas said. "We're going through really tough moments right now. I just wish and hope everyone will pray for us because it's devastating seeing how many families have lost everything."

On Monday night, Red Sox first baseman and native Venezuelan William Contreras broke down in tears in the dugout after hitting a home run, later telling reporters: "It's not easy just to show up and play with everything that is going on in my home country."