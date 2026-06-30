Rangers' Corey Seager lifted early with 'back discomfort'

Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was removed from Tuesday's game before his at-bat in the first inning with back discomfort, the team said.

Seager recently returned from a concussion sustained in a home-plate collision with Kansas City catcher Carter Jensen on June 11. The 32-year-old also missed significant time this season with back spasms that developed into inflammation.

Seager was in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game batting third. But the Rangers pinch-hit for him in the first with Cam Cauley taking his spot and popping out. Cauley stayed in the game at second base with Nicky Lopez shifting from second to shortstop.

Along with the injuries, Seager has been mired in a season-long offensive slump. He came in batting just .182 with 10 homers and 25 RBI in 50 games. A .284 career hitter, Seager is in his fifth season with Texas after spending seven with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager had been just 1 for 10, but walked five times in 15 at-bats since the five-time All-Star returned from the concussion.