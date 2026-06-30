Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong says he won't participate in HR Derby

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CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong won't participate in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia next month after declining last year as well.

Crow-Armstrong, 24, said on Tuesday he'll do it "someday" but the time isn't right for him just yet. The Cubs are scheduled to host the All-Star Game next summer.

Crow-Armstrong ranked third in June with 10 home runs going into the final day of the month on Tuesday. He's a candidate for player of the month in the NL, compiling the highest OPS (1.243) going into the last game. Overall, he's hitting .284 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases. His on-base percentage has taken a huge leap this season - from .287 last year to .372 -- giving him a great chance to be selected to his second consecutive All-Star team.

As Crow-Armstrong has heated up, so have the Cubs. Chicago is 13-4 over their last 17 games, best in MLB over that timeframe. And they're slowly getting healthier on the mound as righty Jameson Taillon (hamstring) is set to make a rehab start in the minors this weekend. He threw 40 pitches in a live BP session on Tuesday.

Taillon could return right before or after the All-Star break.

"Today was a good day," manager Craig Counsell said. "The plan is for a rehab start and then where are we sitting as we get into the last weekend before the break is the thought right now."

Taillon has a 5.19 ERA in 13 starts and is just one of several Cubs pitchers on the injured list. Chicago has been claiming arms through the waiver process while trading for lefty David Peterson last week. They also re-signed lefty Drew Pomeranz who pitched well for them last season. He's at Triple-A Iowa.

"We need options," Counsell said. "That's certainly an available option."