Dodgers' Dave Roberts fastest manager to reach 1,000 career wins

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Dave Roberts became the fastest manager in MLB history to reach 1,000 career wins after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Athletics 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Roberts became the 69th manager to reach 1,000 wins and the quickest to do it. Roberts achieved his milestone managerial victory in 1,606 games.

Cap Anson, the next fastest, needed 1,641 games and won his 1,000th in 1893.

Roberts is the second manager to reach the milestone in the past two days, after Detroit skipper A.J. Hinch won his 1,000th in a 7-3 Tigers win over the New York Yankees.

Roberts and Hinch are tied for the second-most wins among active managers. (The Cincinnati Reds' Terry Francona has 2,072).

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.