Giants' Matt Chapman exits with abdominal strain, set for MRI

PHOENIX -- San Francisco third baseman Matt Chapman left the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night because of an abdominal strain that he suffered in the sixth inning.

The five-time Gold Glove winner is scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury.

The 33-year-old Chapman charged in on a ground ball, fielded it cleanly with his bare hand and threw out Gabriel Moreno at first to end the sixth, but was in obvious pain as he gingerly walked to the dugout.

Chapman said his abdominal area had been bothering him some over the past several weeks, but the pain had been manageable until Tuesday's incident.

"It's been hot and cold where I'm trying to figure out what's going on," Chapman said. "I made that bare-handed play and that was the first time that one specific play made me cringe and go down a little bit, where I was actually in a lot of pain."

He batted in the seventh and was retired on an infield pop out before leaving the game.

Chapman is batting .235 this season with seven homers and 42 RBIs.