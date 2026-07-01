Marlins record team-best 20-win month after dismantling Rockies

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Javier Sanoja and Owen Caissie each hit three-run homers and Joe Mack added a two-run shot as the Miami Marlins defeated the Colorado Rockies 14-3 to claim their franchise-best 20th win of June.

The Marlins, who have the second-lowest payroll in Major League Baseball, outscored opponents 133-80 in June, their best calendar month in franchise history. They were also the first MLB team to win 20 games in a month this year.

"Winning 20 games a month is a hard thing to do, and so [it's a] great way to finish out the month," Marlins manager Clayton McCullough told reporters, according to MLB.com. "We certainly have a lot of work ahead of us, but again, to continue to play well in a lot of facets is what's led to this."

The strong month has pushed the Marlins (46-40) into early postseason contention. They will start July tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the third wild-card spot in the National League.

"Calendar is going to change, and it's nothing different," Mack told reporters. "You're at where you're at, you're at where your feet are. Taking that into next month is going to be very important. Obviously, we had a great June, but the month's over, so we've just got to go into next month and just go dominate there."

Sanoja broke the game open in the third inning with his 419-foot shot to left-center field to extend Miami's lead to 5-1. The Marlins then rattled off a three-run sixth inning behind RBI singles from Kyle Stowers, Griffin Conine and Xavier Edwards before Mack launched his fifth career homer to right field in the seventh.

Caissie sent his 10th home run of the season 453 feet over the right-field wall in the eighth, and Stowers capped the scoring with a two-run double in the ninth. The Marlins set season highs in runs and hits.

"Not to say we're getting comfortable, because that's a bad thing, but we're settling in, we're hitting our stride, and really showing what the Marlins can do," Caissie said.

Conine scored the game's first run with an RBI double in the first, and Leo Jiménez tacked on a one-run single in the second for a 2-1 lead. Conine finished 4-for-5 at the plate, marking the first four-hit game of his career.

Eury Pérez (4-6) gave up one run on two hits while striking out eight for Miami in 5⅓ innings. Tanner Gordon (0-2) surrendered five runs on nine hits in five innings. He struck out four.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.