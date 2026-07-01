Willits, De Paula, Made among MLB All-Star Futures Game selections

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NEW YORK -- Washington Nationals shortstop Eli Willits, the top overall pick in last year's amateur draft, was among 50 players picked Wednesday for the All-Star Futures Game at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park on July 12.

Josue De Paula, a 21-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder who was MVP of last year's Futures Game, also was selected along with Jesús Made, a 19-year-old Milwaukee Brewers infielder who is rated MLB.com's top prospect, and Leo De Vries, a 19-year-old Athletics shortstop ranked as the No. 2 prospect.

Rosters include 15 first-round draft picks from last year, including six of the top eight.

Kade Anderson, a 21-year-old Seattle Mariners left-hander who was the third overall selection in last year's draft, was among the pitchers selected along with New York Yankees right-hander Carlos Lagrange, who has thrown 95 pitches of 100 mph or higher this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to De Paula, De Vries and Made, others picked for the second time include Colorado outfielder/first baseman Charlie Condon, Minnesota infielder Kaelen Culpepper, Cincinnati catcher Alfredo Duno, Detroit catcher Thayron Liranzo, New York Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr., San Diego catcher Ethan Salas and Cleveland first baseman/outfielder Ralphy Velazquez.

Eight players are on Triple-A rosters, 20 at Double-A, 18 from High-A and three from Class A.

Shane Victorino, a member of the Phillies' 2008 World Series champions, will manage the National League team and former Philadelphia manager Larry Bowa will lead the American League team.

The NL vs. AL format for the seven-inning game was introduced in 2019 after 20 years of U.S. vs. World matchups.

Among past Futures Games players, 86.8% have gone on to play in at least one major league game, while 259 total players (21.3%) have been selected to play in at least one major league All-Star Game.