Rangers' Corey Seager back on IL with lower back inflammation

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CLEVELAND -- Corey Seager is back on the injured list.

The Texas Rangers shortstop was placed on the 10-day injured list before Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of lower back inflammation.

Seager was in the lineup for Tuesday's game but was removed before his first at-bat when his back flared up during warmups.

He returned from the IL on June 25 after missing 12 games because of a concussion he sustained in a home plate collision with Kansas City catcher Carter Jensen on June 11.

The 32-year-old Seager also missed 19 games from mid-May through early June because of back problems.

Seager is batting .182 with 10 homers and 25 RBI in 50 games. The five-time All-Star went 1 for 10 but walked five times in 15 at-bats since returning from his concussion.

Texas called up infielder Josh Smith recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Seager's roster spot.