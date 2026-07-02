MLB Power Rankings: Rays rise to No. 3; Marlins crack top 10

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It's a big week for baseball in the Sunshine State.

Florida's two teams make significant jumps in our MLB Power Rankings for Week 14. The Tampa Bay Rays move up three spots -- from No. 6 to No. 3 -- to leapfrog the New York Yankees as the American League's top team (just as they also leapfrogged the Yankees in the AL East standings). Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins crack the top 10 -- jumping from No. 16 all the way to No. 9.

As July starts bringing the heat, where do the other 28 teams stand?

Our expert panel has ranked every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Bradford Doolittle, Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Week 13 | Preseason rankings

Record: 56-31

Previous ranking: 1

The Dodgers' 18-9 June was ho-hum. There is too much organizational depth to keep this team down for long periods. To wit: After hitting at an MVP level early in the season, Andy Pages limped to a .225 average and .662 OPS in June. No worries because Tommy Edman got back into the lineup and put up a 1.031 OPS, and Mookie Betts blasted five homers and had a .816 OPS as he began to put his considerable struggles behind him. So here we are again, despite some ups and downs at the player level, with the Dodgers owning baseball's best record, on their way to a top overall seed in the playoffs, where they will aim for a third straight championship. -- Doolittle

Record: 53-31

Previous ranking: 2

Milwaukee stumbled for a moment over the weekend, losing a home series to the Cubs, but then righted the ship with a series win over the Reds. The latest pitching success might be Brandon Sproat, who has won his past two starts while giving up just two runs over 11⅓ innings and striking out 17, including seven in a Tuesday victory. Sproat's sinker has been much more effective with the Brewers than it was with the Mets. Perhaps that has to do with the defense behind him more than anything. He's using the sinker less but getting more success out of it. His four-seam has also been good, giving him a one-two punch that has elevated his game. -- Rogers

Record: 50-33

Previous ranking: 6

Junior Caminero's recent home run binge has helped propel Tampa Bay into first place in the AL East. He's now homered in six straight games and has hit nine in his past eight games. "He's just so timed up right now that he's covering both fastballs at the top of the zone and off-speed at the bottom," Rays manager Kevin Cash wrote in a text. "A very special hitter that keeps getting better." -- Olney

Record: 50-34

Previous ranking: 3

Atlanta went from having one of the most productive lineups in the first two months of the season to having the worst in June -- the Braves ranked last in the majors in runs, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Austin Riley has been dropped to the bottom third of the lineup, and Ha-Seong Kim has five hits and three errors in 27 games. This creates a major quandary for the front office before the trade deadline: Should the Braves seek alternatives to these struggling, expensive players? -- Olney

Record: 48-38

Previous ranking: 4

New York has a longstanding tradition of struggling whenever Aaron Judge is out of the lineup, and that continued through June -- the Yankees ranked 21st in the majors in runs scored and the team's wRC+ fell well below league average at 89. The Yankees might have to grind through because Judge might not be back until August or September, and Giancarlo Stanton's setback has backed the timetable of his return until sometime in mid-August -- Olney

Record: 49-38

Previous ranking: 5

We have a wealth of narratives to choose from to explain the Phillies' turnaround, with the two most popular lines of thought being that Don Mattingly has been a difference-maker since taking over as interim manager and that the return of Zack Wheeler lifted the team's rotation into excellence. Here's another: The Phillies have thrived since J.T. Realmuto recovered from his early-season injury to guide the pitching staff with a record of 30-13. -- Olney

Record: 49-38

Previous ranking: 7

The Cubs are slowly looking like a contender again. Their offense has come out of extended hibernation and they're getting healthier on the mound. Matthew Boyd's return from knee and shoulder issues could be a huge boost. The silver lining in him being out is he should be fresh for the second half. Last year, he tired in the postseason, and it doomed the Cubs. And if David Peterson can find his mojo again -- not impossible after getting out of Queens -- the Cubs might just make a run at Milwaukee at the top of the division. It's a big might but at least there's hope again. -- Rogers

Record: 45-40

Previous ranking: 12

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Here's a wild thought: If the White Sox keep stunning the baseball world with their surge into contention, shouldn't someone on their roster work his way into MVP chatter? If so, who would it be? If the season ended today, the clear answer would be breakout veteran Miguel Vargas. Wait, Miguel Vargas, AL MVP? In a wide-open race, Vargas ranks in the top 10 of the two leading versions of WAR and is fourth in the AL by win probability added. If the big hits keep coming and become even more meaningful if Chicago closes in on a playoff spot, who knows? This has been a season of improbability coming to fruition on the South Side. -- Doolittle

Record: 46-41

Previous ranking: 16

In June, Miami had the highest winning percentage for any month in franchise history, and the Marlins' offense surged. As a team, Miami had a staggering .798 OPS, with Otto Lopez, Joe Mack and Kyle Stowers all hovering around .900. Miami hitting coach Pedro Guerrero was an assistant hitting coach with the Giants when Marlins GM Gabe Kapler was their manager -- and the two reunited last year. -- Olney

Record: 44-43

Previous ranking: 8

Was June any better for Cal Raleigh? He played only 14 games, hitting one home run and batting .174 in 46 at-bats. So, no, it hasn't gotten any better amid underperformance and injury for last season's AL MVP runner-up. It's been shocking to watch. And Raleigh has been almost as much of a disappointment as his team, considering expectations for both coming off last year when Raleigh hit 60 home runs and Seattle nearly made it to the World Series. Are they ever going to show up this season? Maybe it's a lost cause for Raleigh -- but the rest of the team should be better. The Mariners remain a mystery. -- Rogers

Record: 44-43

Previous ranking: 18

The Rangers had a big week, sweeping a four-game series in Toronto as they continue to hover near the top of the mediocre AL West. They're also battle-tested when it comes to close games, pitching at an elite level in high-leverage situations last week. The Rangers aren't going to wow anyone, but they've developed an identity: They pitch at home and hit on the road. They're not exactly the 1927 Yankees away from Globe Life Field, but playing in better hitter's parks seemingly brings out the best in them. The weekend in Toronto proved as much. -- Rogers

Record: 45-42

Previous ranking: 10

Around 40% of Cleveland's WAR this season has been supplied by baseball's most stable starting rotation. The quintet of Tanner Bibee (18 starts), Joey Cantillo (18), Slade Cecconi (17), Parker Messick (17) and Gavin Williams (17) have all made their scheduled starts this season, making the Guardians the only team in baseball that has used just five starting pitchers. That's good! The flip side of that is a string of questions. Can they keep taking the ball every time out? Do innings become a problem? What happens if the Guardians have to tap into their depth? The answers to these queries might determine the outcome of Cleveland's season. -- Doolittle

Record: 44-39

Previous ranking: 9

Three series losses in a row might have Cardinals fans wondering if things are headed in the opposite direction after a strong first half. Clutch hitting and pitching has been St. Louis' trademark, but that dipped in June. The Cardinals are still a few games over .500, but they've been passed in the standings by the Cubs, with the Pirates close. They ranked near the bottom of MLB in home runs in June and will need a surge in that department to keep up with the contenders in the NL. -- Rogers

Record: 43-42

Previous ranking: 11

The Padres' run prevention leans heavily on a deep, effective and adaptable bullpen. But even if hyper-bullpenning is the San Diego way, you've still got to get some effective traditional (as in non-opener) outings from the rotation, and in June, the Padres got few. The Padres managed just three quality starts while going 11-15 for the month. For the season, San Diego's 15 quality starts ranks ahead of only the Rockies across the majors. Early standouts Michael King (4.45 June ERA) and Randy Vasquez (7.84 -- ouch) were crushed by the regression monster, undermining the fine work of resurgent righty Walker Buehler. In July, San Diego needs more from its rotation, super bullpen or not. -- Doolittle

Record: 43-44

Previous ranking: 13

Pittsburgh could be ready for a second-half surge. The Pirates' run differential is perfectly in line with the other wild-card contenders and they should be getting better -- not worse -- for the stretch run. Konnor Griffin is back from injury, as is Jared Jones. Jones' struggles don't necessarily foreshadow a bad second half -- just that he needed some big-league innings under his belt. The Pirates rank in the top 10 in the majors in home runs and starters' ERA. They're going to be in the hunt for the rest of the way. -- Rogers

Record: 45-43

Previous ranking: 15

James Wood was not among the outfield finalists for the All-Star Game vote, but as a leader for the Nationals' prolific offense, he should be part of the NL team in Philadelphia later this month. His OPS+ has been hovering around 150 this season, and he went into Wednesday's game with 73 runs scored, easily the most in the majors. Wood is on pace to reach base about 280 times this year and score 136 runs. -- Olney

Record: 43-43

Previous ranking: 17

Arizona GM Mike Hazen has been adamant with the media that the Diamondbacks will add at the trade deadline -- as long as the team performs. That much is on the players and manager Torey Lovullo. If Arizona does add, what happens in July might dictate how Hazen applies the trade resources at his disposal. The rotation looks like a need, but that could change if veterans Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly get rolling. Power bats at first base, DH and left field also make sense, but that's a lot. July will be interesting for an Arizona club in the midst of a cluttered NL wild-card picture. The Diamondbacks need to win while narrowing their deadline needs. -- Doolittle

Record: 43-46

Previous ranking: 22

Young Cam Smith is slowly making strides. He had his best month in June, hitting .231 with five home runs. It doesn't sound like much but his at-bats against fastballs are improving. His expected batting average off them this year is .294 and his exit velocity has gone up a couple of ticks compared to his rookie season last year. Houston needs a next wave after saying goodbye to Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and others. Jose Altuve isn't getting any younger, either. Is Smith destined for stardom? Don't judge a 23-year-old too prematurely. There's talent there. -- Rogers

Record: 41-46

Previous ranking: 14

Kazuma Okamoto was expected to be a complementary presence in this year's lineup, but with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s struggles and the injuries to Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk, Okamoto has been very important in keeping the Jays afloat. He leads the team in home runs and RBIs and has the highest slugging percentage among the Toronto regulars. He seems to be making adjustments as opponents adjust to him, posting an OPS over .900 in June. -- Olney

Record: 42-46

Previous ranking: 23

By now, Byron Buxton's story has been often told: elite talent, terrible injury luck. Twelve years into his Twins career, Buxton's career high in games played remains the 140 contests he got into in 2017. Knock on wood after reading this: Buxton has been mostly healthy in 2026, and at age 32, is on pace to record the best season of his career, at least at the plate. According to FanGraphs, Buxton is on pace to club 47 homers, topping last season's career-best 35, while putting up 5.4 fWAR and, most crucially, 136 games played. It's bittersweet in a way -- should all of that come to pass -- but through it all, Buxton's superstar talent has always managed to shine through. -- Doolittle

Record: 41-46

Previous ranking: 19

The A's didn't pitch or hit well over the past week, which included a series loss to the lowly Angels. They ranked 27th in ERA over a six-game span and hit just three home runs. That's not their formula for success. Only outfielder Colby Thomas had a good week at the plate, hitting two home runs and going 5-for-12. Meanwhile, Nick Kurtz has just one home run since mid-June, and even Shea Langeliers has been quiet of late. As they go, so do the A's. -- Rogers

Record: 37-48

Previous ranking: 26

Boston's choice to replace Alex Bregman with Caleb Durbin appeared to be a major mistake in the first quarter of the season, but Durbin's offensive breakout has made the decision look better. In the 29-game span leading up to the end of June, Durbin batted .330, with a .355 on-base percentage and .612 slugging percentage. He has excelled defensively all year: Among third basemen, only Matt Chapman has accumulated more defensive runs saved. -- Olney

Record: 39-46

Previous ranking: 21

Hunter Greene is back this weekend and not a moment too soon. Cincinnati has not done well without him, ranking 17th in starters' ERA. The last-place Reds have simply been unimpressive, so maybe a boost from Greene will help change their fortunes. He looked good in a pair of rehab starts at Triple-A, allowing no runs over 10⅓ innings. He only gave up three hits while striking out seven. Greene looks ready. Are the Reds ready to take off with him? -- Rogers

Record: 40-48

Previous ranking: 20

Even with the mediocrity of the AL, Baltimore is drifting toward pennant race irrelevance -- according to Fangraphs, their chances for making the playoffs were down to 15% as of Wednesday morning. Some rival executives expect the Orioles to wait before they decide to buy or sell, but if they decide to deal veterans for future assets, the most attractive player would be Taylor Ward, the rare high-end right-handed hitter in this market. He would fit the Phillies and Mariners, among other teams. -- Olney

Record: 38-49

Previous ranking: 24

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Riley Greene ended April with a bang, slamming a pair of homers off Yankees ace Cam Schlittler during a Detroit romp on June 30. Despite gains in walks, average and avoiding strikeouts, Greene homered just four times through the end of May. He went deep seven times in June, however, and while his average dipped, he accessed that power without eating into his patience or contact indicators. Roll it all together and this is shaping up to be the best of Greene's five big-league seasons. There have been a lot of disappointing developments on this year's Tigers, but Greene's play is not one of them. -- Doolittle

Record: 36-51

Previous ranking: 25

Andy Green, assigned to be the Mets' interim manager for the rest of the season, is highly respected for his knowledge, worth ethic and competitiveness, and all of those traits will be important as he tries to hold the team together. Rival evaluators have wondered whether all of the losing -- the collapse at the end of last year and the horrific first half this year -- could infect the team's youngest players as 2026 plays out. -- Olney

Record: 36-50

Previous ranking: 28

Most of the buzziest names on the Giants' roster had solid Junes. Bryce Eldridge (.883 June OPS) is adapting to big-league pitching. Rafael Devers (eight June homers) has found his long-ball stroke. Jung Hoo Lee (.340 June average) seems poised to challenge for a batting title. Logan Webb (0.71 June ERA) and Robbie Ray (1.36) comprise a fierce one-two atop the San Francisco rotation. And yet, despite those successes, the Giants went 12-14 during the month and continue to vie for the NL West cellar. So what happens if some of those June breakouts level off? If that happens, cover your eyes. -- Doolittle

Record: 36-51

Previous ranking: 29

You could see GM Perry Minasian's dismissal coming from a mile away. Clearly the team didn't excel under his leadership, but anyone who follows baseball knows the Angels' problems extend beyond the front office. Will interim GM John Mozeliak be given a real chance by ownership to right the ship, or will it be more rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic? The former is in play: Would Mozeliak really have taken the gig without full authority? He could earn another notch on his belt if he steers the Angels through these tricky July waters, where the draft and trade deadline appear. -- Rogers

Record: 35-52

Previous ranking: 27

The Royals' disappointing season leaves them in a quandary with the trade deadline approaching. The recent Kansas City clubs have been built on a foundation of franchise face Bobby Witt Jr. and consistent starting pitching. That latter factor has been less true this season, largely due to injuries, but this is still how the team is constructed. Veterans Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo and Kris Bubic all carry trade value, though Bubic is working his way back from injury and is on an expiring deal. Do the Royals want to flip Wacha and Lugo, both of whom have team control beyond the current season? They might deepen the system, but the Royals aren't in a rebuild, so if they trade the vets, who replaces them in 2027? The season appears lost, but there is still much to be determined at Kauffman Stadium. -- Doolittle

Record: 34-53

Previous ranking: 30

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The Rockies' new brain trust remains in the early stages of its organizational overhaul. The upcoming draft will obviously be key, then the trade deadline looms as the next opportunity for Paul DePodesta and Josh Byrnes to edge the ball down the field. Alas, June yielded bad news when it comes to a pair of Colorado's key trade candidates, reliever Antonio Senzatela and outfielder Mickey Moniak. After looking reborn as a high-leverage reliever, Senzatela recorded just one clean outing in June while recording an 8.18 ERA. Moniak, meanwhile, managed just one homer while hitting .130 with a .428 OPS. The performance of these two will be key for Colorado between now and the Aug. 3 deadline. -- Doolittle