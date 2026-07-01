Dansby Swanson hits 3 homers, 8 RBIs as Cubs torch Padres 23-3

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CHICAGO -- The last of Dansby Swanson's three home runs Wednesday might have been the toughest to hit out.

It came off a 43 mph eephus pitch from San Diego Padres catcher Rodolfo Duran, who was already pitching his second inning of a 23-3 win by the Chicago Cubs. Swanson took his time on it and hit it for a grand slam to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping a historic day for him that included the three homers and eight RBIs -- the most by a Cubs player since Sammy Sosa had nine in 2002.

"I have not gotten a hit off a position player in ages," the shortstop said with a smile after the blowout win. "So I'll give my best friend from back home some credit. He texted me advice [recently]. He's a great slow pitch softball player."

Swanson's three home runs are the most from a No. 9 hitter in franchise history. His 26 runs driven in over the past 10 games ties him for the most over a 10-game span with Joe DiMaggio (1939), Jimmie Foxx (1933), Lou Gehrig (1930/1931) and Mel Ott (1929). All are in the Hall of Fame. Swanson also hit two home runs in Tuesday's game, giving him five in less than 24 hours.

"I think at the end of the day the coolest part about it is RBI helps teams win games and we're doing that really well right now as a group," Swanson said. "So whatever it takes for the group to succeed is all that matters to me, and it will continue to be that way until one day they won't let me play this game anymore."

The Cubs hit eight home runs in the game, tying the franchise record set last year on July 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago is the second team this season with consecutive games of five or more homers. It also is just the third time in the past 125 years the Cubs have achieved that feat.

The wind blowing out at around 20 mph the past two days helped with the offensive onslaught, which resulted in a three-game sweep of the Padres.

Meanwhile, Swanson's hot streak comes after an extended slump that saw his batting average dip well below .200.

"We never have baseball figured out," manager Craig Counsell said. "I think this tells you that. He probably went through the roughest patch of his career and on the other side of it is the best stretch of his career. You figure it out. I don't think Dansby could explain it to you, either."

Swanson didn't try to explain it as much as he expressed gratitude that it is happening. His work with hitting coach John Mallee, in particular, is paying off.

"I was like, 'Dude, I may be 32, I may be close to 10 years, I may have had a lot of success in this game, but I still like being coached,'" Swanson said of a recent conversation with Mallee. "I still sometimes like having my hand held."

The work has paid off, as Swanson is the first Cubs shortstop since 1900 with consecutive multi-home run games. He has 57 runs driven in this year despite hitting just .210.

"That's kind of the beauty of it," he said. "It's why we keep coming back to this game no matter how tough it may be at times, good or bad. You just want to show up every day and give it your best effort."