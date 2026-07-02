Rockies call up Gabriel Hughes, DFA reliever John Brebbia

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies reliever John Brebbia has been designated for assignment one night after allowing five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The Rockies announced the move Wednesday. They also recalled right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Brebbia had a 10.38 ERA in three games with Colorado this season. He gave up two runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth in Colorado's 14-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Brebbia has made 379 career appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-19), San Francisco Giants (2021-23), Chicago White Sox (2024), Atlanta Braves (2024-25), Detroit Tigers (2025) and Rockies. He owns a 16-22 career record and 4.12 ERA.

Hughes was 2-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 11 combined appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque and High-A Spokane.