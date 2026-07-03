Redrafting the 2023-25 MLB drafts in one mega-draft

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With the 2026 MLB draft just around the corner, it's a perfect time for a redraft -- but why stop at picking prospects from one past class?

We combined the loaded 2023, 2024 and 2025 drafts into one loaded class and let MLB experts Kiley McDaniel, Jeff Passan and David Schoenfield play GM for all 30 teams -- making two full rounds of picks. (Draft order was decided by cumulative record from 2022 through 2024).

Does Paul Skenes or real-life teammate Konnor Griffin come off the board at No. 1? Who drafts star sluggers Nick Kurtz and Kevin McGonigle? And which teams land the late-pick steals of our mega-draft?

Let the redraft begin!

Paul Skenes, RHP, Pirates (2023, No. 1 pick)

This wasn't an easy call. I tend to prefer position players to pitchers when making multiyear projections, and Kevin McGonigle, Nick Kurtz and Konnor Griffin all offer different versions of star potential and proof of it. I flirted with each of them, but ultimately a proven ace is the hardest thing to find in baseball, and Skenes is one of the best three or four pitchers on Earth right now, entering his prime years.

Those position players could make me look bad, but I was having trouble picking which of them I preferred and I bet whatever order I put them in today would look different at the end of the year. -- McDaniel

Konnor Griffin, SS, Pirates (2024, No. 9 pick)

Griffin exploded in the minors in 2025 after the Pirates drafted him in 2024, hitting .333 across three levels with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases and becoming one of the most impressive prospects of the past 25 years in the process.

He then became the ninth position player this century to debut while still a teenager, joining Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Juan Soto, among others, and has held his own with the Pirates. Like those three, when you're this good while this young, the ceiling is MVP and best player in the game. An easy pick for me here. -- Schoenfield

Nick Kurtz, 1B, A's (2024, No. 4 pick)

I mean, yeah, I'll take the best hitter by a pretty fair margin with the third pick. I'd have taken Kurtz with the first overall pick -- even though he's a first baseman -- because not only does he already, at just 23 years old, have the best eye of anyone not named Juan Soto, but he also pairs it with otherworldly power and hits the ball to all fields.

The beauty of this exercise is getting to imagine Nick Kurtz playing 81 games a year at Coors Field, though with how the ball plays in Las Vegas, back in reality Kurtz might have something similar ahead. -- Passan

Kevin McGonigle, SS/3B, Tigers (2023, No. 37 pick)

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I asked myself a question here: Kevin McGonigle or Chase Burns? I settled on McGonigle because he plays every day. Which is not to undersell the value of a burgeoning ace like Burns. It's to inflate that of McGonigle, who just does everything so well. His skill set is immense. He walks more than he strikes out. He hits for average. He's an exceptional baserunner. He's a solid shortstop and third baseman. He's got power.

There is a reason McGonigle has been nearly as valuable as Jacob Misiorowski by Baseball-Reference's measure and better than Kurtz and Junior Caminero by FanGraphs'. Whatever one might have to say about WAR itself, that both metrics have McGonigle among their top 10 players puts him in lofty company -- particularly for a 21-year-old rookie. -- Passan

Chase Burns, RHP, Reds (2024, No. 2 pick)

Burns' monster first half (9-1, 2.00 ERA) has been lost in the dust of Jacob Misiorowski's fastball, but in his first full season in the majors, just like Misiorowski, Burns is also already one of the best in the game. He uses his fastball and slider 93% of the time, sitting 98 mph with his top-of-the-zone heater while inducing an absurd 51% whiff rate on the slider. Maybe he'll eventually need to develop a third pitch beyond the occasional changeup, and there's always injury risk with pitchers, but the two-pitch combo is all he needs right now. -- Schoenfield

JJ Wetherholt 2B, Cardinals (2024, No. 7 pick)

I suppose I shouldn't have been surprised that all of our opinions at the top of this exercise were very similar and none of the players I was hoping would slide here made it to this pick. I'll jump on the top of the second tier and still end up with the position players I was looking to get. Wetherholt's 3.3-WAR debut season is just behind McGonigle's 3.4-WAR debut season, but he's still on the board because he offers a little bit less upside. -- McDaniel

Wyatt Langford, OF, Rangers (2023, No. 4 pick)

While he's not a perfect player, Langford is probably the last potential star-level position player who has proved a lot at the big league level still remaining. He hasn't had a huge breakout season yet but is well-rounded enough to put up 8.7 WAR in just over 300 career games. If Langford can dial in the combination of patience, average and power all at once, this pick will be a steal. -- McDaniel

Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners (2023, No. 22 pick)

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We mentioned age in selecting Griffin, and that's a big rationale behind scooping up Emerson this early. He doesn't turn 21 until July 20 and is already in the majors, flashing power while pushing longtime Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford over to third base. Emerson's rise has been meteoric since he was drafted 22nd in 2023, and though his game won't ever be as flashy as Griffin's, he projects as a solid all-around player with 20-homer potential, above-average contact and average defense. The Mariners believed in him enough to give him an eight-year, $95 million contract before he played a game in the majors. -- Schoenfield

Nolan McLean, RHP, Mets (2023, No. 91 pick)

McLean's first full big league season has included a couple of hiccups, but he still has punched out 113 hitters in 95⅓ innings, and although strikeouts aren't everything, they are an indicator that portends well. This is a bet on McLean's athleticism and ability to grow into the sort of pitcher who cuts down on the walks and hit-by-pitches. His sinker has been one of the best pitches in baseball this season, and his curveball continues to spin more than any other and produces a 40%-plus whiff rate. If McLean can trust his movement and stuff to induce weak in-zone contact, he will evolve into a starter worth a top-10 pick -- Passan

Jac Caglianone, OF/1B, Royals (2024, No. 6 pick)

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In the awesome 2024 draft -- 15 of the 60 picks in this fantasy version came from the first round that year -- Caglianone slid to Kansas City, and the Royals pounced. Following a rough debut season, Caglianone looks a lot more like the force of nature at the University of Florida who was hitting tanks and firing 100 mph fastballs.

Take the highest 50% of exit velocities for a player and average them, and the only player ahead of Caglianone's 106.4 mph is Oneil Cruz at 107.1. Improve the consistency of that -- and strike out a little less -- and Caglianone turns from a very good MLB player into one whose light-tower power is complementing something more. In the meantime, the power is fulfilling enough to make Caglianone a valuable daily presence with plenty more to be had. -- Passan

Eli Willits, SS, Nationals (2025, No. 1 pick)

And we have our first minor leaguer off the board. Willits was the No. 1 selection last June but wasn't necessarily a slam-dunk type of top pick. He has been terrific so far, however, quickly getting promoted from Low-A to High-A after hitting .300/.418/.500 in 47 games.

He's very likely to stick at shortstop, and while power was the biggest concern when he was drafted, he has already hit 11 home runs, including five in his first 12 games in High-A. The big bonus here: He'll play the entire season at 18. So far, he's confirming the Nationals' belief in him. -- Schoenfield

Max Clark, CF, Tigers (2023, No. 3 pick)

It continues to be difficult to split the hairs this exercise is now demanding. Do I go with a slightly proven big league bat such as Travis Bazzana or A.J. Ewing, or go with a prospect position player who hasn't debuted yet, such as Clark, or pick from the top pitching prospects in baseball such as Seth Hernandez and Kade Anderson?

I'll lean to Clark for this pick because he has something approaching star potential, is getting close to a debut, has a wide base of skills to create value and has been at the top of his draft/age class basically since scouts were watching him; players like that have a strong track record. -- McDaniel

Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pirates (2025, No. 6 pick)

And for the same reason behind my top pick of Skenes, I'll grab Hernandez, the top pitching prospect in baseball. He is probably a full year away, and he's a right-handed pitcher who has been throwing hard for a while, so there's plenty of risk, but there's a chance he's an ace now that he has manifested an above-average breaking ball early in his pro career.

I would guess as soon as the second half of 2027, Hernandez could be in the majors with ace potential, and there's a compelling argument that isn't available after this pick now that he is off the board. -- McDaniel

Kade Anderson, LHP, Mariners (2025, No. 3 pick)

The Mariners had some good fortune in last year's draft. First, they moved up from 15th to third in the lottery. Then Anderson, projected by many as the top player in the draft coming out of LSU, fell to them.

He has destroyed Double-A, going 7-0 with a 1.02 ERA and a 90-8 SO-BB ratio in 61 innings. That's a lot of strike throwing and puts him on track to reach the majors this season. As some ESPN dude named Passan said last week on Seattle radio, "It is a generational gift." In our mock draft, he goes to the Giants, who could use such luck. -- Schoenfield

Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians (2024, No. 1 pick)

I was thrilled that Bazzana was still here. He's in a gnarly little slump right now but has quickly proved himself capable of being a sparkplug leadoff hitter, drawing walks 11.5% of the time and striking out around 20%, still well under league average. He's not pulling the ball in the air as much as he once did, which suggests that the power is still to come. Even so, the 23-year-old is on pace to hit more than 20 homers over a full season. His ceiling is not MVP like plenty of the players above and a few below. But he has a high floor, and there's plenty of value in such a player. -- Passan

Payton Tolle, LHP, Red Sox (2024, No. 50 pick)

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Sign me up for a challenge-fastball guy all day. Half the time, Tolle throws his 96 mph heater with near-the-top-of-the-scale extension, and his sinker another quarter of it. The utility of the fastball allows him to burrow himself into the heads of hitters, who know they should sit on the pitch but still can't do anything with it.

At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Tolle is a mountain of a man, and for him to have the pitchability he does on top of the size and elite velocity, the starter kit is there for a top-of-the-rotation fixture. -- Passan

George Lombard Jr., SS, Yankees (2023, No. 26 pick)

Lombard was the highest guy remaining on my draft board given his floor as a plus defender at shortstop with 20-homer upside. Players who can play the middle of the field are always at a premium, and Lombard has reached Triple-A at age 21 with good all-around results.

He has cut his strikeout rate from 25% in 2025 to 21% while maintaining a high walk rate (15% a year ago, 16.4% in 2026), a good sign that he has a chance to tap into that power down the road. He's the shortstop of the future for the Yankees in reality and has All-Star upside for the Twins in this redraft. -- Schoenfield

Carson Benge, OF, Mets (2024, No. 19 pick)

I have been having a little trouble separating the two young Mets outfielders I considered here for almost a year, and I feel like the rest of the media is realizing how close they are in the past few weeks.

Benge has a pure swing and has been ball-in-play unlucky this season, so natural regression should improve his batting line. He has the wide base of skills with an ability to go 20-20 as a center fielder but also hit enough to profile in a corner if that's what the team needs. -- McDaniel

A.J. Ewing, OF Mets (2023, No. 134 pick)

Ewing might still be better than Benge; he's a better runner and defender and he could hit for comparable power if he could lift his swing plane a bit. But as currently constituted, and with less evidence at the big league level, I'll lean slightly to Benge's more offensive-weighted profile.

There was plenty of debate for me here with some more established big leaguers including Trey Yesavage and Jacob Wilson -- who I think they could make it to my next picks -- and some more offensive-oriented prospect hitters such as Walker Jenkins, among others. -- McDaniel

Theo Gillen, OF, Rays (2024, No. 18 pick)

I'm rolling the dice a bit on this selection for a player who has only a few games above Single-A, but I can't ignore Gillen's numbers at High-A: .342/.449/.589, 12 home runs and 28 stolen bases in 57 games. That earned him a recent promotion to Double-A and has him skyrocketing up the prospect lists. Scouts loved Gillen's athleticism and makeup, but he had a string of injuries in high school (and had a wrist injury last August as well). He is going to have to stay healthy, but I love the left-handed bat and the speed. -- Schoenfield

Ryan Sloan, SP, Mariners (2024, No. 55 pick)

In the spring of 2025, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto waved me over to a backfield. Sloan was about to throw his first bullpen of the spring, and Dipoto was excited. Sloan does that to people.

At 20, he is in Double-A and striking out six batters for each he walks. He is big (6-foot-5), he throws hard (up to 99, sitting 95 to 96), he mixes his pitches well, he throws strikes. He's right up there with Hernandez and Anderson in the conversation for best pitching prospect in baseball, only a quarter of a round later. -- Passan

Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins (2023, No. 4 pick)

When he's not busy being a Good Samaritan, Jenkins is a prospect experiencing the tectonic plates of development. Just when it looks like things are going well and he's on his way to the big leagues eventually, an injury hits.

In neither of Jenkins' first two full seasons did he play more than 84 games. They're soft-tissue injuries, sure, but at some point he needs to find himself on the field for a significant period of time. Should that happen, the Rays -- tell me where you've heard this one before? -- will have the steal of the draft. -- Passan

Bryce Eldridge, 1B/DH, Giants (2023, No. 16 pick)

This might be the steal of this mock draft. Last year, Willy Adames became the first Giants hitter with 30 home runs since Barry Bonds in 2004. Well, Eldridge has 40-home run potential with massive raw power from his 6-7, 250-pound frame. The 21-year-old left-handed batter has hit exceptionally since being recalled from Triple-A, most impressively already cutting down on his strikeout rate from 29.9% at Triple-A to 21.9% with the Giants. If he can keep his strikeout rate at that level, he's going to put up some big numbers down the road. -- Schoenfield

Jacob Wilson, SS, A's (2023, No. 6 pick)

And Wilson did make it to this pick! I get that he's not a tools-heavy potential superstar, his style of hitting isn't appreciated by xwOBA, and his 2026 is a step back from his breakout 3.4-WAR 2025 season (when he started the All-Star Game as a rookie). That said, he's clearly a stable, dependable every-day shortstop with a standout tool (hitting for average) who is on a long-term deal. At this juncture of the draft, it's mostly prospects or big leaguers with very short résumés. -- McDaniel

Trey Yesavage, RHP, Blue Jays (2024, No. 20 pick)

And Yesavage also makes it here. There's a split from what fans think of Yesavage and what evaluators in the industry think about his long-term prospects. He has made 15 regular-season big league starts with a 3.32 ERA along with six postseason appearances with a 3.58 ERA and has the mid-90s fastball and standout pitch (splitter) to show that wasn't fluky.

On the other hand, his breaking ball lags behind those top two pitches and his unique release traits can be read as unusual with either a positive inflection or a negative one. At this juncture, though, he's a great value. -- McDaniel

Kyle Teel, C, White Sox (2023, No. 14 pick)

We kind of forgot about Teel since he was just recently activated after getting hurt in the World Baseball Classic, but he had an excellent rookie season in 2025, hitting .273/.375/.411 with 1.9 WAR in 78 games.

The Red Sox drafted him 14th in 2023 out of Virginia, sending him to Chicago in the Garrett Crochet trade, and he looks like he'll be an offensive-minded catcher with high on-base percentages and enough power to hit somewhere in the middle of a young and exciting White Sox lineup. -- Schoenfield

Gage Jump, LHP, A's (2024, No. 73 pick)

Sign me up for a lefty who has a four-pitch mix whose fastball sits at 96, doesn't walk guys and, even in the launching pad that is Sacramento, has been stingy with home runs over his seven-start big league career. Jump's delivery is a lot of moving pieces and parts, but the funk adds some real deception and allows his slider and curveball to play off an excellent heater. Among all left-handed starters, only Jesus Luzardo and Tarik Skubal throw harder, and with J.T. Ginn's breakout, the A's now have a pair of young starters around whom to build a rotation in real life while the O's get a needed arm in this redraft. -- Passan

Mike Sirota, OF, Dodgers (2024, No. 87 pick)

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With all due respect to Dave's pick of Bryce Eldridge, this one feels like the steal of the draft to me -- and wouldn't be the first time in Sirota's career that's the case. A third-round pick out of Northeastern by the Cincinnati Reds, Sirota went to Los Angeles in the Gavin Lux trade and has surged up prospects lists thanks to a rare power-speed-patience combination.

Most impressive is Sirota's on-base percentage of .483, the highest of any full-season player in the minor leagues this year. Among Sirota, Josue De Paula and Eduardo Quintero, the Dodgers have three top-25 prospects in the outfield alone. -- Passan

Caleb Bonemer, SS/3B, White Sox (2024, No. 43 pick)

Bonemer was a stealth pick in the second round in 2024 out of a Michigan high school, and he lands here as one of the top power-hitting prospects in the minors. He has been promoted to Double-A in his age-20 season after slamming 18 home runs and slugging .556 in 61 games in High-A. He'll likely move to third base in the long run, and the strikeout rate has gotten a little high this year, but he looks like another potential young star for the White Sox. -- Schoenfield

Cam Smith, OF, Astros (2024, No. 14 pick)

Now we're at the part of the draft where it's mostly big leaguers with slightly mixed performance or untapped potential from their prospect scouting reports or players with no big league time who might be a year or more away.

Smith started his pro career scorching hot with the Cubs and was included in the Kyle Tucker trade after 32 pro games, then jumped straight to the big leagues. He has been good not great, but his batted ball luck suggests the breakout could be coming soon, so I'll jump on board with Smith here and Bremner (still in A-ball) at my next pick. -- McDaniel

Second round

31. Athletics

McDaniel's pick: Tyler Bremner, RHP, Angels (2024, No. 2 pick)

32. Chicago White Sox

Schoenfield's pick: JoJo Parker, SS, Blue Jays (2025, No. 8 pick)

33. Colorado Rockies

Passan's pick: Sam Antonacci, OF, White Sox (2024, No. 140 pick)

34. Washington Nationals

Passan's pick: Bryce Rainer, SS, Tigers (2024, No. 11 pick)

35. Kansas City Royals

Schoenfield's pick: Ethan Holliday, 3B, Rockies (2025, No. 4 pick)

36. Los Angeles Angels

McDaniel's pick: Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Diamondbacks (2024, No. 31 pick)

37. Pittsburgh Pirates

McDaniel's pick: Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies (2023, No. 27 pick)

38. Miami Marlins

Schoenfield's pick: Connelly Early, LHP, Red Sox (2023, No. 151 pick)

39. Cincinnati Reds

Passan's pick: Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Braves (2023, No. 24 pick)

40. Detroit Tigers

Passan's pick: Charlie Condon, 1B/OF, Rockies (2024, No. 3 pick)

41. Texas Rangers

Schoenfield's pick: Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians (2023, No. 23 pick)

42. Boston Red Sox

McDaniel's pick: Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins (2024, No. 21 pick)

43. Chicago Cubs

McDaniel's pick: Matt Shaw, 3B, Cubs (2023, No. 13 pick)

44. San Francisco Giants

Schoenfield's pick: Braden Montgomery, RF, White Sox (2024, No. 12 pick)

45. Arizona Diamondbacks

Passan's pick: Cooper Pratt, SS, Brewers (2023, No. 182 pick)

46. St. Louis Cardinals

Passan's pick: Anthony Eyanson, RHP, Red Sox (2025, No. 87 pick)

47. Minnesota Twins

Schoenfield's pick: Cam Caminiti, LHP, Braves (2024, No. 24 pick)

48. Toronto Blue Jays

McDaniel's pick: Eric Hartman, OF, Braves (2024, No. 611 pick)

49. Cleveland Guardians

McDaniel's pick: Grant Taylor, RP, White Sox (2023, No. 51 pick)

50. Seattle Mariners

Schoenfield's pick: Liam Doyle, LHP, Cardinals (2025, No. 5 pick)

51. San Diego Padres

Passan's pick: Travis Sykora, RHP, Nationals (2023, No. 71 pick)

52. Tampa Bay Rays

Passan's pick: Cole Carrigg, OF, Rockies (2023, No. 65 pick)

53. New York Mets

Schoenfield's pick: Zyhir Hope, OF, Dodgers (2023, No. 326 pick)

54. Milwaukee Brewers

McDaniel's pick: Tate Southisene, SS, Braves (2025, No. 22 pick)

55. Philadelphia Phillies

McDaniel's pick: Andrew Fischer, 3B, Brewers (2025, No. 20 pick)

56. New York Yankees

Schoenfield's pick: Cooper Ingle, C/DH, Guardians (2024, No. 125 pick)

57. Baltimore Orioles

Passan's pick: Chase Dollander, RHP, Rockies (2023, No. 9 pick)

58. Houston Astros

Passan's pick: Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Cubs (2025, No. 181 pick)

59. Atlanta Braves

Schoenfield's pick: Hagen Smith, LHP, White Sox (2024, No. 5 pick)

60. Los Angeles Dodgers

McDaniel's pick: Arjun Nimmala, SS, Blue Jays (2023, No. 20 pick)