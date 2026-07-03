Diamondbacks' Apple Pie Nachos among MLB July Fourth ballpark foods

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Major League Baseball is ringing in America's 250th anniversary with giveaways across the league and players wearing special uniforms and caps on the field. But, perhaps most importantly, ballparks will have special food, too.

Some MLB clubs are taking their concession items to another level for the Fourth of July, continuing a trend of creative food in ballparks, such as the Texas Rangers' 9th Inning Rally Sombrero.

The holiday offered a chance for Levy Restaurants, one of the hospitality companies that provides concession items at MLB venues, to "celebrate what makes a meal at the ballpark together so special," said Lou Bastian, Levy SVP of culinary, West Division, in a statement to ESPN.

"Our goal was to evoke the feeling of a backyard gathering on a warm summer day with the best BBQ you've ever had, enjoyed against the backdrop of America's pastime," Bastian said. "It's a menu that's still familiar to many fans and plays into nostalgia with a little Levy flair, while being incredibly delicious and perfect to enjoy together."

Here's a look at some of the notable ballpark foods for the Fourth of July.

Apple Pie Nachos

Cinnamon sugar tortilla chips topped with warm apple pie filling, vanilla frozen yogurt, bourbon caramel and whipped cream. Levy Restaurants

Firecracker Dog

Footlong hot dog wrapped in bacon and topped with queso, sour cream, cotija cheese, green onions and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Levy Restaurants

Liberty Lemonade

Sparkling lemonade topped with a classic Bomb Pop popsicle. Levy Restaurants

Chicken & Churros

Fried chicken thighs served with churros, ancho syrup and fresh strawberries. Levy Restaurants

OG Salt & Pepper Brisket Sliders

A modern twist on the iconic Chicago Italian beef sandwich, served with brisket instead of roast beef and paired with coleslaw and house-made chips. Levy Restaurants

All-American Burger

Double bacon cheeseburger served with onion rings and barbecue sauce. Levy Restaurants

Firecracker Footlong

A footlong hot dog loaded with roasted red peppers, shredded white cheddar, fried blue potato shreds and finished with an avocado crema drizzle. (Levy Restaurants)

Liberty Shake