A's prospect Lasko facing 'lengthy' recovery after collision

FRISCO, Texas -- Athletics prospect Ryan Lasko, who broke his back in a frightening collision with a minor league teammate Tuesday, posted on social media Thursday that he faces a "lengthy" recovery but hopes to return to baseball.

Lasko had surgery Tuesday night, a spinal decompression and stabilization procedure at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to address a fractured C6-C7 vertebra. The outfielder was in stable condition Wednesday, according to the A's.

Lasko collided with Double-A Midland teammate Devin Taylor during a game in Frisco, Texas. Both dove for a flyball, and Lasko remained motionless on the field after the play.

"I'd like to thank everyone for the well wishes & prayers," Lasko posted. "I truly feel so loved and appreciated by everyone that has reached out. I am doing well and on the road to recovery. This is going to be a lengthy process but I hope to be able to get back to doing what I love."

A's player development director Ed Sprague traveled to Frisco, and counseling was offered to players.

Lasko, 24, was selected by the Athletics in the second round of the 2023 amateur draft from Rutgers. He was batting .209 with six homers, 34 RBIs and a .635 OPS for Midland this season.

Lasko appeared in 13 games at Triple-A Las Vegas last year. He also played 21 games in the Arizona Fall League for promising prospects, batting .357 with nine stolen bases.