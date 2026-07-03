Mariners' Rodriguez in protocol after throw hits back of helmet

SEATTLE -- Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez was removed from Thursday night's 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels after being hit in the back of the helmet by a thrown ball.

Rodriguez is in concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated Friday, manager Dan Wilson said.

Rodriguez was running from first to second on a ground ball in the first inning when first baseman Nolan Schanuel fielded it and tried to throw to second to start a double play. The throw struck Rodriguez as he slid into the bag, and he hustled to third base after the ball bounced into the outfield.

After being checked out by Wilson and a team athletic trainer, Rodriguez remained on third base and played a half-inning in the field. But he was pulled in the top of the third inning for Victor Robles.

The Mariners had to make another move in the top of the fifth when Weston Wilson took over in center field for Robles, who had been hit by a pitch in the bottom of the third.

Rodriguez, a three-time All-Star, played in a career-high 160 games last season. He has played in 87 of Seattle's 88 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.