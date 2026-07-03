Padres right-hander Vasquez out of hospital after fainting

LOS ANGELES -- Padres right-hander Randy Vasquez fainted after his abbreviated start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night, San Diego manager Craig Stammen said.

Vasquez was taken to a local hospital for precautionary tests after he regained consciousness and was in stable condition, Stammen said.

Stammen told MLB Network Radio on Friday morning that Stammen had been released from the hospital.

"I'm glad Randy is doing well," Stammen said. "X-rays were negative and all the tests came back pretty clean, so we're in good shape."

Stammen said Vasquez passed out while on his way to get X-rays on his right ankle, which was struck by a 99 mph comebacker in the first inning. He allowed four runs in three innings in the Padres' 12-7 loss.

Vasquez's catcher, Freddy Fermin, was being evaluated for a concussion after taking a foul tip off his face mask in the fifth inning, prompting his exit.

It all put a sour note on a bad night for the Padres, who built a 6-0 lead through the first two innings against the Dodgers' Roki Sasaki and saw it vanish shortly thereafter. The Padres have lost a season-high six consecutive games and have allowed 35 runs over their past two.

Since taking the opener of a weekend series against the Dodgers from Petco Park last Friday, the Padres have allowed 66 runs, the most in a six-game stretch in franchise history. Those six games have seen their pitchers post a 10.48 ERA and serve up 17 homers, both the worst marks in the major leagues by a wide margin.

None of those games saw a Padres starting pitcher complete five innings, further taxing a bullpen that carried this team into contention for the first three months.