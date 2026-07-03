Padres' Vasquez hospitalized after fainting, in stable condition

LOS ANGELES -- Padres right-hander Randy Vasquez fainted after his abbreviated start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, San Diego manager Craig Stammen said.

Vasquez was taken to a local hospital for precautionary tests after he regained consciousness, Stammens said. He was in stable condition.

Stammen said Vasquez passed out while on his way to get X-rays on his right ankle, which was struck by a 99 mph comebacker in the first inning. He allowed four runs in three innings in the Padres' 12-7 loss.

Vasquez's catcher, Freddy Fermin, was being evaluated for a concussion after taking a foul tip off his facemask in the fifth inning, prompting his exit.

It all put a sour note on a bad night for the Padres, who built a 6-0 lead through the first two innings against the Dodgers' Roki Sasaki and saw it vanish shortly thereafter. The Padres have lost a season-high six consecutive games and have allowed 35 runs over their past two.

Since taking the opener of a weekend series against the Dodgers from Petco Park last Friday, the Padres have allowed 66 runs, the most in a six-game stretch in franchise history. Those six games have seen their pitchers post a 10.48 ERA and serve up 17 homers, both the worst marks in the major leagues by a wide margin.

None of those games saw a Padres starting pitcher complete five innings, further taxing a bullpen that carried this team into contention for the first three months.