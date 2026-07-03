Braves sign veteran Andrew McCutchen to minor league deal

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ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves signed past NL MVP outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract on Friday in their ongoing search for a veteran who can provide offensive help.

McCutchen, 39, was released by the Texas Rangers on May 27 after he hit .192 in 37 games as a designated hitter, pinch hitter and outfielder.

The NL East-leading Braves (50-35) signed first baseman Carlos Santana, 40, to a minor league deal last week. McCutchen, the 2013 NL MVP with Pittsburgh, is expected to soon report to Triple-A Gwinnett. On Thursday, another veteran first baseman, Rowdy Tellez, was designated for assignment as rookie shortstop Jim Jarvis was recalled from Gwinnett.

McCutchen played his first nine seasons in the majors with the Pirates and earned five straight All-Star berths from 2011 to '15 while becoming one of the team's most popular players. After stints with five other teams from 2018 to '22, he returned to the Pirates for the 2023-25 seasons.

In 2025, McCutchen hit .239 with 13 homers and 57 RBIs in 135 games before becoming a free agent. He is a career .271 hitter with 333 homers, 1,157 RBIs and 220 stolen bases in 2,299 games.

The Braves on Friday also recalled right-hander Anthony Molina and optioned right-hander James Karinchak to Gwinnett. Right-hander Ian Hamilton was designated for assignment.