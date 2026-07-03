Yankees place Carlos Rodón on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation

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NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the injured list Friday with elbow inflammation, putting another dent in their starting rotation depth amid a seven-game losing streak.

Rodón joins fellow left-hander Max Fried on the injured list. Fried has been out with a bone bruise in his left elbow since mid-May. He threw live batting practice Tuesday and is scheduled to do so again Sunday before perhaps going on a rehab assignment.

Rodón, 33, underwent surgery on the left elbow in October to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur. The procedure delayed his readiness for the season, which was further delayed in late March when he injured his hamstring going through his throwing program.

He made his season debut on May 10 and has a 3.30 ERA in nine starts this season. He was scheduled to start Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees could opt for a bullpen game Saturday and lean on long relievers Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn. Calling up right-hander, Elmer Rodríguez, the organization's No. 2 pitching prospect, from Triple A to make another spot start isn't an option since he started Thursday. They could choose to promote right-hander Brendan Beck to start or simply log multiple innings, who made his major league debut with three innings out of the bullpen on May 7.

The Yankees also activated center fielder Trent Grisham (hamstring) and third baseman Ryan McMahon (throat infection) from the injured list Friday. Grisham has been sidelined since June 12. McMahon landed on the IL on June 24.

To make room on the roster, the Yankees optioned infielder Oswaldo Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.