Cubs recall LHP Pomeranz from Triple-A, option lefty Wicks

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CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs selected left-hander Drew Pomeranz from Triple-A Iowa before Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and optioned lefty Jordan Wicks to the farm club.

The 37-year-old Pomeranz returns to the Cubs after going 2-2 with one save and a 2.17 ERA in 57 regular-season appearances covering 49 2/3 innings in 2025. He went on to pitch in six postseason games, allowing one run in six innings, as Chicago advanced to the NLDS and fell to Milwaukee in five games.

Pomeranz first joined the Cubs last season after they purchased his contract from Seattle in late April. He became a reliable regular in Chicago's bullpen.

"He was such a big part of last year," said Jed Hoyer, Cubs president of baseball operations. "He came in here and did massive innings the whole year."

Pomeranz signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels in December. He was released by Los Angeles on June 18 after going 0-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 23 1/3 innings over 25 appearances.

"Obviously, he struggled a bit with the Angels, but our hope is that we can get him back on track," Hoyer said. "No expectations, just believe in the competitor, believe in the person."

Pomeranz appeared in two games with Iowa, allowing no runs, one hit and one walk in two innings.

Over his 13-year major league career, Pomeranz is 50-64 with a 3.85 ERA in 371 games with eight teams. He was an All-Star in 2016 with San Diego.

The Cubs had recalled Wicks from Iowa on June 28 for a second stint this season. He appeared in two games, working four innings and allowing a run on five hits while picking up two saves.

Wicks had been hit hard in two games with the Cubs in May and is 0-2 with 10.45 ERA this season.