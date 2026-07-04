Cubs sign Jake Woodford, designate Bryse Wilson for assignment

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CHICAGO -- The Cubs signed right-hander Jake Woodford to a one-year major league contract before Saturday night's rain-delayed game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs designated right-hander Bryse Wilson for assignment.

The 29-year-old Woodford, released by Milwaukee on Thursday, is expected to be available to pitch Saturday. He was 1-0 with one save and a 6.94 ERA in 23⅓ innings over 16 relief appearances with the Brewers.

Woodford is 11-17 with four saves and a 5.25 ERA in 127 career games, including 25 starts, across seven seasons with five teams. He was selected by St. Louis in the first round (39th) of the 2015 draft.

The Cubs claimed Wilson off waivers on June 24. He pitched in two games for Chicago, posting an 8.22 ERA. Wilson allowed seven runs on eight hits in 3⅓ innings of relief in the Cubs' 17-1 loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

Wilson started the 2026 season with Philadelphia, where he appeared in one game and pitched two scoreless innings.