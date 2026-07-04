Colorado Rockies place Tomoyuki Sugano on injured list

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DENVER -- Tomoyuki Sugano was slated to start Saturday night. Instead, the Colorado Rockies right-hander landed on the 15-day injured list due to back spasms.

Sugano was already dealing with a fingernail issue that pushed back his appearance a few days. His back acted up while playing catch and the Rockies elected to place him on the IL in a move retroactive to Wednesday. Sugano is 8-4 with a 4.80 ERA in his first season with Colorado.

"This should be very minimal," Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said Saturday before the game against the San Francisco Giants. "I don't think it's a big deal."

Left-hander Sean Sullivan (0-2, 8.64 ERA) was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start in place of Sugano. The Rockies also placed right-handed pitcher Seth Halvorsen (shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day injured list. In addition, the team selected the contract of two-time All-Star reliever Jordan Romano from Albuquerque.

Romano was signed by Colorado to a minor-league deal on May 6 after the right-hander was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels in late April. He was 0-2 with 10.13 ERA with the Angels.

While with the Isotopes, Romano threw in nine games and had a 4.15 ERA. He had 10 strikeouts and no walks. He's trying to recapture the form that led to back-to-back 36-save seasons with Toronto in 2022 and '23.

"There was a point there where he was the best big-league closer in the game," Schaeffer said. "He's got pedigree. He knows what he's doing out there on a big-league mound. It's awesome to have him.

"We signed him, sent him to the lab, gave him some time (at Triple-A). He's been pitching well, his velocity is up. We're just super, super happy to have him, and what he brings to a bullpen."