Astros star Yordan Alvarez walks off Rays in multi-HR night

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HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez added to his American League home run lead by socking a pair on Saturday night, including a walk-off homer to beat the AL's hottest team.

Alvarez's 424-foot two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning broke an 8-8 tie with the Tampa Bay Rays, giving the Houston Astros the 10-8 win. The Rays had won nine in a row before the loss, the longest win streak in the AL this season.

Named to his fourth All-Star team before the game, Alvarez also drove in six runs. He leads the AL with 29 homers and has four multihomer games this season.

It's the second time Alvarez has hit a walk-off home run on the Fourth of July; he also hit a 444-foot shot in the ninth inning to down the Royals in 2022.

Jose Altuve drew a walk to open the ninth against Casey Legumina (2-2). Altuve was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs.

After Hunter Brown allowed a season-high seven runs over four innings, Houston's bullpen combined to hold the Rays to a run over the final innings, with Josh Hader (3-0) earning the win.

Named to his second All-Star team on Saturday, Junior Caminero went deep with one out in the first inning to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. He has hit 11 home runs over his past 11 games and has 26 overall.

The Rays regained the lead when Richie Palacios hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and they scored three runs in the third and one in fourth to make it 7-2 before Yainer Diaz hit a two-run home run of his own in the bottom of the fourth.

Jonny DeLuca answered Alvarez's fifth inning RBI single with a solo homer in the seventh, but Houston tied it with a three-run seventh inning, capped by Zach Dezenzo's pinch-hit, two-out RBI single off Craig Kimbrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.