Brandon Woodruff exits Milwaukee Brewers' loss in 4th inning

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Milwaukee Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff left with an injury in the fourth inning of his team's 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Accompanied by a trainer, Woodruff, 33, departed after striking out Del Castillo on a 3-2 pitch.

After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Woodruff would probably be placed back on the injured list. The right-hander was making his third start since returning from the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Woodruff said after the game that it was similar to his earlier shoulder issue, and that it wasn't a good idea to prolong his outing.

"First inning was fine, then it was kind of a slow progression of discomfort," Woodruff said.

"It's kind of the life of my shoulder. You hope that it will hold on until the end of the year and then you reassess and make some adjustments. But it's kind of popped up on me here."

Woodruff has been limited to 32 starts since 2023, including missing the entire '24 campaign.

"It gets a little frustrating dealing with this," he said. "It kind of comes in waves."

His highest velocity pitch in the fourth inning was 87 mph. He gave up two hits, three runs and a walk in 3 2/3 innings, striking out six.

Woodruff (2-2) hadn't allowed a run in his previous two starts since returning to the Milwaukee rotation. His season ERA is 2.98.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.