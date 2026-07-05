Twins All-Star Byron Buxton leaves game with hip injury

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NEW YORK -- Minnesota Twins All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton left Sunday's game against the New York Yankees following the first inning after aggravating a hip injury.

Buxton reached on an infield single to the third-base side of the mound and was thrown out trying to steal second base on a headfirst slide during a full-count pitch that Kody Clemens struck out on.

Earlier in the at-bat, Buxton attempted to steal second, but Clemens fouled off a pitch.

Buxton appeared to grimace as he was tagged out by New York shortstop Anthony Volpe and was replaced by rookie Kyler Fedko when the Twins took the field. It marked Buxton's first time caught stealing in 37 tries since May 1, 2024.

Named Saturday as a starter for the American League All-Star team, Buxton is hitting .271 with 25 homers and 45 RBIs in 75 games this season. The 32-year-old has dealt with hip issues twice this season and drove in two runs in Saturday's 11-4 win after missing the previous four games with right hip impingement.

Last season, Buxton appeared in 126 games, his most since appearing in 140 games in 2017, and batted .264 with career bests of 35 homers and 83 RBIs.