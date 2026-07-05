Jazz Chisholm Jr. exits Yankees' loss with toe discomfort

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NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees' list of concerns, already long during a dreadful stretch, grew Sunday when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited their 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins with right big toe discomfort.

The Yankees said X-rays on Chisholm's toe were negative. He will be re-evaluated Monday when the team opens a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on the road.

Chisholm was removed Sunday after flying out to right field in the fifth inning. He gingerly jogged to first base and limped to the dugout where he had a brief conversation with manager Aaron Boone before he was pulled.

The Yankees, down 4-0 at the time, had Amed Rosario enter the game to play third base and moved Jose Caballero from third base to second base.

Chisholm went 1 for 3 before leaving the game. He delivered the Yankees' first hit of the day -- a single to right field off Twins right-hander Joe Ryan with two outs in the second inning -- before Twins catcher Victor Caratini caught him off first base for the third out.

The Yankees managed just three hits off Ryan, who logged seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts to one walk.