Pérez, perfect after 7, pulled before Marlins nearly blow lead

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WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Eury Pérez was pulled after pitching seven perfect innings Sunday, and the Miami Marlins nearly blew an eight-run lead before holding on for a 9-8 victory over the Athletics.

Marlins reliever Lake Bachar replaced Pérez to start the eighth and issued a leadoff walk to Lawrence Butler as fans booed. After the game, manager Clayton McCullough said pulling Pérez after 92 pitches was a "calculated decision" while acknowledging what it meant to not go for a perfect game.

"I totally get it and there was a part of my heartstrings that were pulling at his opportunity to keep on going," he said, "but I have to think about Eury, one, and our organization and our team and what's best moving forward to give us a chance to continue to win games."

The decision almost immediately proved costly.

After the A's finally got a man on base, Josh Kuroda-Grauer dunked a pop-fly single into shallow right field for their first hit. Carlos Cortes followed with an RBI double, Max Muncy walked and Jonah Heim launched a grand slam that shaved Miami's lead to 8-5.

Brian Serven singled to chase Bachar, who didn't retire any of the six batters he faced. Michael Petersen got through the eighth without any more damage, and Miami tacked on an insurance run in the ninth. That proved critical when closer Pete Fairbanks gave up three runs in the bottom half before finally closing it out.

The 23-year-old Pérez, who has never tossed a complete game in his major league career, set down all 21 hitters he faced with eight strikeouts. He threw 56 of his 92 pitches for strikes before McCullough went to his bullpen.

It was the most pitches Pérez has thrown in three starts since returning from the injured list June 24. He had been sidelined since late May because of a bizarre leg injury sustained while he was stretching in the dugout.

"Going into this game, 90-plus a batter was a pitch count I felt comfortable with him coming back off the time on the IL and us looking to play beyond the regular season," McCullough said. "Eury's going to be an important part of that."

Pérez was initially expected to sit out about two months because of a high-grade strain of a right groin muscle. He exited a May 27 outing in Toronto after throwing four shutout innings because his right hamstring spasmed while he was doing lateral lunges on the bench to limber up for the fifth. He was in such pain he needed assistance from a teammate to descend the steps into the clubhouse.

The 6-foot-8 Pérez was facing the A's for the first time since his rookie season of 2023. He induced seven groundouts and six flyouts, one of which made it to the warning track. The right-hander improved to 5-6 with a 3.84 ERA in 15 starts this year.

There have been 24 perfect games in big league history -- none a combined effort by multiple pitchers. Domingo Germán threw the most recent one, for the New York Yankees against the A's on July 28, 2023.

The Marlins have not had a perfect game in their 33-year history.

Armed with a 98-99 mph fastball, Pérez was rated one of baseball's top prospects before making his major league debut at age 20 in May 2023.

He sat out the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace, and returned to Miami's rotation in June 2025. He entered Sunday with a 16-18 record and 3.85 ERA in 53 major league starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.