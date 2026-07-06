Ranger Suarez exits Red Sox win with left adductor tightness

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez left his start with two outs in the third inning Sunday night because of left adductor tightness, an injury he suffered when he jumped for Jo Adell's chopper over the mound in Boston's 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Suarez, a left-hander named to the American League All-Star team Saturday, was followed by Greg Weissert (1-2), Tyron Guerrero and Garrett Whitlock, who combined for 4⅓ hitless innings in the Boston win. Justin Slaten gave up a run in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman allowed a solo homer to Zach Neto in the ninth before earning his 18th save.

After Suarez leapt for the Adell chopper, he threw one more pitch before leaving.

"With that pitch that I threw, I felt a big pinch around the groin area," Suarez said through an interpreter. "I tried to throw another pitch, but I still felt it, so I came out."

After the win, Boston interim manager Chad Tracy told reporters he was unsure if an MRI would be needed.

"You're always concerned," Tracy said. "Anytime you see that, you are concerned. We'll have a better idea tomorrow. Those things always present one way, but then you see how they wake up."

Suarez, in his first campaign with the Red Sox, had some right hamstring tightness earlier in the year, as well. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 97 strikeouts this season.

"I don't have a feel on that yet," Tracy said when asked whether Suarez might be headed to the injured list. "There's things that pop up, and then you check the next day, and then, they get better quick. It's just hard to say right now, until we see how he feels tomorrow coming out of it."

If Suarez goes on the injured list, Red Sox teammate Sonny Gray, who was not named to the American League All-Star team despite his 10-1 record and 2.61 ERA, could be added to the AL club.

"Right now, I'm not thinking about that," Suarez said. "For me, the most important thing is to be as healthy as possible for the second half. I'm not thinking about anything other than that."

The bullpen was clearly ready to replace Suarez on Sunday, anchoring Boston's eighth victory in 10 games. The win also completed a three-game sweep of the Angels, who have lost six straight and 12 of 19 since June 14.

"We were very, very fresh down there," Tracy said of his bullpen. "They were phenomenal, with having to pitch from the third inning on. And they did an outstanding job."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.