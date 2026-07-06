Sources: MLB draft prospect Brody Bumila has UCL injury

Fire-balling Massachusetts prep left-hander Brody Bumila shared an MRI with MLB teams on Monday that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, sources told ESPN.

Teams had expressed concern about Bumila when his velocity dipped in his last few starts of the high school season for Bishop Feehan. He was seen as a likely top-25 pick in the month's MLB draft before that drop in velocity but still could go inside of the top two rounds even with this news.

The 6-foot-9 Bumila came back from internal brace surgery on the same elbow in 2025 to regularly throw 100-plus mph in 2026. He was named the Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year after going 4-0 with a 0.60 ERA with 85 strikeouts and seven walks in 35 innings, including a 20-strikeout, 7-inning no-hitter in May.

Bumila is committed to Texas but would likely not pitch during the 2027 season if he chooses to join the Longhorns, sources said.