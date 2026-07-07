All-Star Cam Schlittler bounces back as Yankees defeat Rays

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Bouncing back from a disappointing start last week against the Detroit Tigers, All-Star Cam Schlittler pitched eight innings for the second time this season as the New York Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series between the two top teams in the American League East.

In a 9-3 loss to Detroit last Tuesday, the fiery Schlittler allowed seven hits and six earned runs in just four innings, a disappointing effort that he turned into motivation on Monday at Tropicana Field. Against the Rays, he returned to form, striking out eight while allowing four hits with no walks en route to improving to 9-5 this season.

"Yeah," Schlittler told the YES Network when asked if he took the mound with a chip on his shoulder after his last start. "I mean, again, last week was tough, right? They want to say there's regression because I had one bad outing. So, it was personal to go out there, have a dominant start and put this team in the right position."

It was Schlittler's longest start since tossing eight innings April 23 in a win over the Boston Red Sox.

"It was huge. I'm not surprised he bounced back from arguably his toughest outing of his career so far against the Tigers," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "He was great. He was dominant. He was efficient. And it was a great way to get the road trip started."

The Yankees were coming off a series loss to the Minnesota Twins, and had lost nine of 10 heading into Monday. With the win, New York moved to within three games of the first-place Rays.

"I feel like we've dug ourselves in a hole a little bit," Schlittler said of the Yankees' struggles. "So, it was good to go out and get the first one, and we've got a chance to shake things up."

Schlittler was his typical efficient self on the mound Monday, throwing 72 strikes in his 101-pitch effort.

"It was frustrating," Schlittler said of his last start. "You want to stop the bleeding and I just wasn't able to do that. I feel like I just dedicated myself this week to being more locked in, and try to go out there and put the team in position to win against the first-place team in our division."

Infielder Jose Caballero, a former Ray, homered twice in the win, providing plenty of support for his starter.

"It's always special, every time he is pitching. We know it's going to be a quick one," Caballero said of Schlittler. "He's going to attack the hitters. As a defender, we like that. We don't stay in the field for too long."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.