Max Kepler hits first homer since 80-game suspension ended

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SAN DIEGO -- Max Kepler homered to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night, his first home run since returning from an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Kepler hit a 94 mph four-seam fastball from Padres starter Walker Buehler 417-feet into the right field bleachers to give the Diamondbacks a 6-0 lead in the third inning. Kepler also had an RBI single in the first inning for a four-RBI night.

"I think it was just what we needed -- one swing of the bat," Kepler said of his homer. "I'm ready to go, to swing, to hack."

Kepler was suspended in January for a positive test for Epitrenbolone, a metabolite of Trenbolone that's contained in some products used in body-building stores and has been used in products to promote cattle growth.

He was activated by the Diamondbacks on June 25.

"The Kepler three-run home run was clearly the big blow in this game. When it left the bat it was very clear to everybody that it would be a homer," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "It was nice to see him get off the ground and hit his first homer (with Arizona)."

Lovullo credits Kepler's early batting practice as being a key in his hot night.

"He took an unbelievable early BP today so we feel like this is coming," Lovullo said of Kepler's progress. "It is about getting his legs under him, getting him strong and repeating swings."

It was Kepler's 180th career home run but he said even though it was his first after the suspension, it wasn't any more special than any of his previous home runs. The homer was his first at Petco Park in San Diego.

"San Diego is kind of strange, especially at night, the ball doesn't really fly," Kepler said. "But I knew it (was a homer) off the bat."

Kepler was asked about how it felt rounding the bases and meeting his teammates in the dugout after the homer.

"I was just a little excited that I hit a home run today. Everything was kind of blurry," he said. "I'll try and slow everything down next time."

He said he is feeling good at the plate and wants to continue to be aggressive.

"Given my situation, coming in halfway through the season, I am patient with myself," Kepler said. "I am grateful once I get to step onto the field. I am grateful I get to play this game."