Dalton Rushing walk-off hit makes Dodgers 1st team to 60 wins

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LOS ANGELES -- Dalton Rushing singled in the winning run against a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, rallying the Dodgers to an 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night in Los Angeles' first extra-innings game of the season.

The Dodgers improved to 60-32, the first team in the majors this season with 60 wins. They were the only team in the majors not to have played extras. It was also their first extra-inning game since Game 7 of last year's World Series, when they beat Toronto for their second straight championship.

"The games that we need to win, we win," manager Dave Roberts said. "And if there is a bottom of the ninth at home, we find a way to finish it off."

Dalton Rushing's single in the 11th sent the Dodgers to their 60th win, in their first extra-innings game this season. Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images

Teoscar Hernández started the bottom of the 11th at second base. Max Muncy was intentionally walked by Jimmy Herget (0-3). Pinch hitter Tommy Edman's sacrifice bunt moved Hernández to third, and he scored on Rushing's third hit of the game.

The Dodgers tied the game 7-7 in the 10th. Andy Pages started the inning at second and took third on Freddie Freeman's groundout to first against Brennan Bernardino. Pages scored when Mookie Betts reached on a fielding error by second baseman Edouard Julien. Betts took second on Tucker's single before Hernández lined into an inning-ending double play, with Tucker doubled off first.

Jake McCarthy's groundout to first base gave the Rockies a 7-6 lead in the 10th.

Cole Carrigg began the inning at second base and took third on Tyler Freeman's sacrifice bunt off Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez (3-0). McCarthy grounded to first and Freeman stepped on the bag and fired to the plate, where Carrigg scored under the tag of Rushing.

There appeared to be heated words exchanged. Both dugouts emptied and both bullpens came part of the way onto the field. Muncy ran in to move Rushing away from the mound before calm was restored.

"It was the competitive nature of the game," Rushing said. "You're making a play on the ball, take it the wrong way. I didn't mean any harm by the tag or the way I reacted to the ball."

The Rockies tied the game 6-all in the ninth. Kyle Karros had an RBI double off Dodgers closer Tanner Scott. Carrigg's two-run double to deep center with the bases loaded scored the tying runs. Brett Sullivan, who pinch ran for Karros, scored. Hunter Goodman was also called safe, which would have been the go-ahead run, but the Dodgers challenged the call and it was overturned.

"I thought it was close enough on our side that we should challenge him, for sure," Rushing said. "I knew I got him on the hand. Obviously, I didn't have a look on whether he stuck his hand in or not, but yeah, we've done such a great job with the little things."

The Rockies then challenged a different aspect of the play, claiming Rushing had violated the blocking the plate rule. But Colorado lost the challenge, forcing extra innings tied 6-6.

Shohei Ohtani drove in four runs, highlighted by his 299th career homer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.