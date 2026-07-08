Final 2026 MLB draft rankings: Top 250 prospects

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It's MLB draft week, so it's time to expand my ranking of this draft's top prospects to 250 players.

Though my final mock draft coming Friday will attempt to predict which teams will take which players, this list is based solely on how good those prospects are.

Behind the scenes, I've updated my minor league top-100 rankings (here's my recent top 50) to make adjustments and remove the graduated players, so I can tell you roughly where the top players in the draft would slot on that list the moment they sign. I've also included Future Value grades so you can see where those players would slot in your team's prospects rankings (now updated monthly). I've also included present and future tool grades for all players with a 45-plus FV or better.

This year's class is highlighted by a trio of talented position players at the top of the rankings. Which one is No. 1? Let's find out.

55 FV tier

1. Roch Cholowsky (age: 21.3), SS, UCLA

Tools: Hit: 55, Power: 55, Run: 45, Field: 55, Arm: 60

Where he ranks in an MLB top-100 prospects list: 19

If it doesn't work out, what's happening? His bat speed and foot speed are one notch worse than expected, and he's a solid starter but not a standout.

To be clear, I flipped these three players a number of times down the stretch and even polled scouts and got every possible order. Think of these reports as a choose-your-own-adventure to learn which of these players you prefer because the sharpest minds in baseball cannot agree on this.

Cholowsky was prospect for the top two rounds in the 2023 draft out of an Arizona high school as a sure-handed, hit-first prospect with questionable overall impact. He hit .329 with 52 home runs and a 1.072 OPS over three years in Westwood and now could become the top pick in the draft.

The hesitation by some is the lack of explosive upside and elite physical traits some expect at the No. 1 pick. Cholowsky has plus raw power but it plays more like a 55, at a 20-25 homer upside with a solid average, and he is a reliable defender. A very talented player, sure, and likely quick to the big leagues, but will he post a 5-WAR season? He could if it all clicks, but there isn't Bobby Witt Jr.-type upside here.

2. Grady Emerson (18.4), SS, Fort Worth Christian HS (TX), Texas commit

Tools: Hit: 60, Power: 55, Run: 50, Field: 50, Arm: 60

Where he ranks in an MLB top-100 prospects list: 24

If it doesn't work out, what's happening? The in-game power didn't show up and he's a better fit at third base than shortstop.

Emerson has been tagged as the top high school player in this class for at least two, if not three, years. The track record of that sort of prospect is already quite good, but when it's a left-handed-hitting shortstop with standout tools and performance, that adds up to a top-of-the-draft talent.

You can see the tool grades above: Emerson might be above average to plus at everything on a baseball field. I almost put him first, and a number of scouts have him there on their board. For teams that don't, they sometimes have him third or even fourth in the class because they aren't positive he's a long-term shortstop and they think his in-game power will play closer to average.

The bullish scouts point out that Emerson does things so easily that it makes his tools look a bit short compared with other top-of-the-draft talents. Similar to Cholowsky, the only complaint here is a lack of elite tools like the faces of the sport have, but there are plenty of perennial All-Stars who don't light up Statcast leaderboards.

3. Vahn Lackey (21.0), C, Georgia Tech

Tools: Hit: 55, Power: 55, Run: 55, Field: 55, Arm: 60

Where he ranks in an MLB top-100 prospects list: 25

If it doesn't work out, what's happening? The wear and tear of catching chips away at durability and raw tools to limit his impact.

I had to reach a bit for the "if it doesn't workout section," because Lackey is exceptionally well-rounded. He's above average at everything on the field as a catcher, posting absurd numbers this spring: a nearly 1.300 OPS with 20 homers and more walks than strikeouts after entering the season outside of the top 15-20 prospects in the draft.

The only nitpicks are that his swing plane is a little flatter than the best power hitters and he hits too many pulled ground balls. That and the right-handed hitting catcher demographic, while playing a valuable position, is one of the riskier positions because of the physical demands and often nonlinear development due to those rigors.

You can make a compelling case that Lackey is the top prospect in the draft because of positional value and performance while you can easily argue he's third because of the catcher demographic and shorter track record of success. The margins are so tight you can justify any conclusion. I do not envy the White Sox making this choice.

50 FV tier

4. Jackson Flora (21.1), RHP, UC Santa Barbara

Tools: Fastball: 60, Slider: 55, Sweeper: 55, Changeup: 55, Command: 50

Where he ranks in an MLB top-100 prospects list: 49

If it doesn't work out, what's happening? His stuff and fastball command doesn't progress and he stands on the border of middle reliever/backend starter.

Flora is the picture of a pitching prospect in many ways, at 6-foot-5 with physical projection, a pretty delivery that hits the key checkpoints at the right time, a heater up to 100 mph and four above-average pitches with starter traits. You'd really be nit-picking to bring up a weakness, but I'll mention some so you can understand why he isn't first on this list.

He didn't face great competition pitching in the Big West and his miss rates were still more good than great. Flora's stuff is more above average to plus and his command is mostly average rather than earning true potential ace-level grades, even though he can look a tick better on both counts at times. I have Flora as a projected midrotation starter with a chance to become a frontline starter.

5. Eric Booth Jr. (18), CF, Oak Grove HS (MS), Vanderbilt commit

Tools: Hit: 50, Power: 60, Run: 65, Field: 50, Arm: 50

Where he ranks in an MLB top-100 prospects list: 110

If it doesn't work out, what's happening? The swing adjustment doesn't work, the hit tool plays below average, and he doesn't get to his plus power.

On the summer showcase circuit, Booth was a speedster with more pop than expected, but he added a lot of strength by this spring. A scouting director was standing next to me when we were trying to identify Booth as his team was walking up not wearing numbers to start batting practice this spring. The director had seen Booth the day before and said, "He's the guy that looks like an SEC running back."

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Booth has explosive, plus-plus bat speed and still runs really well; some scouts might hang a 70 grade on both tools. He's also exceptionally patient, with a 20% walk rate in the summer and he would sometimes go full games this spring with just a handful of swings. In the game I saw, he didn't put a ball in play but walked or was hit by a pitch four times in four at-bats before the run rule was implemented.

He is still a bit raw on the bases and in center field, but you can see the shape of a potential star coming together, provided he can make the needed swing changes. His bat-to-ball skills are solid, but Booth's timing mechanism and the angle at which his bat enters the strike zone need to be tweaked so he can pull/lift the ball to take advantage of his power. In the wake of another Mississippi prep making these adjustments quickly in Konnor Griffin, maybe teams are being too aggressive in assuming this will happen quickly, but in a draft that's short on huge upside, Booth allows scouts and player development personnel to dream.

45+ FV tier

6. Jacob Lombard (18.8), SS, Gulliver Prep HS (FL), Miami commit

Tools: Hit: 40, Power: 65, Speed: 60, Field: 55, Arm: 55

If it doesn't work out, what's happening? The hit tool didn't come around and undermined the offensive profile.

Lombard is the younger brother of Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. and the son of Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr. When George Jr. was drafted in the first round in 2023, scouts were already saying that Jacob might be even better and he now looks likely to go well ahead of No. 26, the spot at which his older brother was taken.

Jacob has huge tools but has a similar negative to Ethan Holliday from last year's draft class (who also has similar family ties and hype entering his summer showcase season). Lombard had a tough summer from a contact standpoint, with a 30% strikeout rate and 26% in-zone miss rate in a decent sized sample at bigger events. This spring he looked improved, leading to a similar debate to the one Holliday caused teams to have last summer: If he improved his swing but didn't face summer-level pitching in the spring, how can you be sure he actually improved?

Given the tools, background and work ethic, most scouts are betting on both Jacob and Holliday. But there's elevated risk here, so I have Lombard at the top of this tier instead of in the one above. Either him or Booth could shoot up or down 50 slots in my pro top 100 rankings after a couple of months to show whether the belief was warranted or not.

7. Drew Burress (21.6), CF, Georgia Tech

Tools: Hit: 50, Power: 60, Speed: 55, Field: 50, Arm: 60

If it doesn't work out, what's happening? His big swing causes contact issues and/or his body composition backs up, moving him to right field.

Burress was a personal favorite in the 2023 draft but ultimately priced himself out of sandwich -- to second-round interest from a few teams that didn't mind him being 5-foot-9. He delivered on the potential many saw with 60 homers in three years at Georgia Tech after heading to campus as a hit-over-power type.

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Burress developed two grades more power than anyone expected in 2023 to the point that his swing is now big enough to make scouts wonder how it will work in pro ball and if he's added so much strength that he'll eventually move to right field. He started slow this spring but then caught fire, posting a 1.001 OPS before April 1 and 1.233 OPS after with significantly higher exit velos, as well, despite facing better pitching in the latter split.

After Burress at seven, the top tier of talent is over, consensus evaporates, and this draft turns into chaos.

45 FV tier

8. Justin Lebron (21.7), SS, Alabama

9. Tyler Bell (21), SS, Kentucky

10. Derek Curiel (21.1), CF, LSU

11. Jared Grindlinger (17.2), RF/LHP, Huntington Beach HS (CA), Tennessee commit

12. Liam Peterson (21.1), RHP, Florida

13. Christopher Hacopian (21.9), 2B, Texas A&M

14. Ryder Helfrick (21.4), C, Arkansas

15. Hunter Dietz (21.4), LHP, Arkansas

16. Trevor Condon (18.5), CF, Etowah HS (GA), Tennessee commit

17. Ace Reese (21.2), 3B, Mississippi State

18. Zion Rose (21.1), LF, Louisville

19. Cameron Flukey (21.2), RHP, Coastal Carolina

20. Daniel Jackson (21.6), C, Georgia

21. Gio Rojas (19), LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (FL), Miami commit

22. Mason Edwards (21), LHP, USC

23. Eric Becker (21.2), SS, Virginia

24. AJ Gracia (21.7), CF, Virginia

25. Rocco Maniscalco (17.2), SS, Oxford HS (AL), Mississippi State commit

26. Cade Townsend (21.2), RHP, Mississippi

27. Logan Reddemann (21.3), RHP, UCLA

28. Cole Carlon (21.1), LHP, Arizona State

29. Logan Hughes (21.2), LF, Texas Tech

30. Cole Prosek (19.1), 3B/C, Magnolia Heights HS (MS), Mississippi commit

31. Coleman Borthwick (18.2), RHP, South Walton HS (FL), Auburn commit

32. Tegan Kuhns (21.1), RHP, Tennessee

33. Jack Radel (21.8), RHP, Notre Dame

Lebron, Bell, Curiel and Hacopian are the most common names I'm hearing to fill out the top 10 picks in the draft and they all offer a different set of skills. Lebron is the most explosive and has the most upside, but has real swing-and-miss concerns. Bell was red-hot down the stretch and has a very well-rounded offensive game, but some teams are hesitating over his medical past, including this year's shoulder injury. Curiel might be the best hitter of the group and he's left-handed, but he has fringy raw power and not every scout is sure he's a long-term center fielder. Hacopian is the oldest of the group, battled injuries in the second half and has the least athleticism and defensive value; when he's right, he's a plus hitter with above-average power.

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Grindlinger is fascinating as a late entrant into this class from the 2027 crop. Most teams see him as a hitter first with projectable above-average power and elite bat control, but he's no slouch on the mound, hitting 97 mph with a four-pitch mix and solid feel this spring. He should go by No. 15 and most teams would let him do both to at least some degree.

Condon is a personal favorite and gets a number of scouts to whisper the name McGonigle due to the similarities, even if Kevin McGonigle's draft outcome might be 99th percentile.

The college pitching crop is confusing. Carlon and Reddemann battled injuries late in the season and Dietz was healthy this season but battled injuries for all of the last two seasons. This hierarchy was turning over every few weeks all spring and will inevitably throw a curveball or two on draft day.

40+ FV tier

34. Tyler Spangler (18.8), SS, De La Salle HS (CA), Stanford commit

35. Bo Lowrance (18.8), 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (SC), Virginia commit

36. Sawyer Strosnider (21), RF, TCU

37. Trey Ebel (17.8), SS, Corona HS (CA), Texas A&M commit

38. Chase Brunson (21), CF, TCU

39. Will Brick (18.1), C, Christian Brothers HS (TN), Mississippi State commit

40. Archer Horn (18.4), SS, St. Ignatius Prep HS (CA), Stanford commit

41. Carson Bolemon (19.3), LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC), Wake Forest commit

42. Ben Blair (21.3), RHP, Liberty

43. Caden Sorrell (21.3), CF, Texas A&M

44. Carson Tinney (21.3), C, Texas

45. Taj Marchand (18), SS, James Island Charter HS (SC), Mississippi commit

46. Ty Head (21.1), CF, North Carolina State

47. Aiden Ruiz (19.3), SS, Stony Brook HS (NY), Vanderbilt commit

48. Taylor Rabe (21.9), RHP, Mississippi

Spangler's audience of teams isn't huge after his showing at the draft combine left most teams not interested in meeting his steep price to buy him out of attending Stanford. Horn is in a similar situation and some execs think only one will sign since the other will be eager to become the shortstop for the Cardinal; both players have a handful of teams that are interested, so I do expect one of them to sign.

Ebel and Marchand were rising as late as the draft combine as Ebel is a hit-first infielder like his brother, a Brewers first-round pick last year. Marchand showed plus raw power and has interest as high as the 20s, but some teams have him in the second or third round because they don't like his hitting mechanics.

Sorrell and Tinney both have big power and real defensive value from Texas colleges, but questions on hitability. Rabe was a dramatic late riser, running his heater up to 100 mph in Omaha for the Rebels, though the low spin rates on his breaking stuff could limit his upside. Blair is unique, with above-average extension, a low three-quarters slot, a tiny 4% walk rate, and a cutter that drops less than his primary fastball. There's a whiff of Bryan Woo here with the lower release and pitch shapes.

40 FV tier

49. Sean Dunlap (18.2), C, Crown Point HS (IN), Tennessee commit

50. Andrew Williamson (21), RF, UCF

51. Jake Schaffner (21.8), SS, North Carolina

52. Kaiden McCarthy (17.9), RHP, Vermont Academy HS (VT), Tennessee commit

53. Gavin Grahovac (21.5), 1B, Texas A&M

54. Sean Duncan (18.2), LHP, Terry Fox HS (BC), Vanderbilt commit

55. Caden Ferraro (21.6), RF, Texas Tech

56. Logan Schmidt (18), LHP, Ganesha HS (CA), LSU commit

57. Luke Williams (18.6), SS, Franklin Regional HS (PA), Virginia commit

58. Jensen Hirschkorn (18.6), RHP, Kingsburg HS (CA), LSU commit

59. Blake Bowen (18.5), CF, JSerra Catholic HS (CA), Oregon State commit

60. Jack Slightom (18.3), RHP, Lyons Township HS (IL), Cincinnati commit

61. James Clark (18.8), SS, St. John Bosco HS (CA), Duke commit

62. Owen Hull (22), CF, North Carolina

63. Landon Thome (18.7), SS, Nazareth Academy HS (IL), Florida State commit

64. Jake Brown (21.5), RF, LSU

65. Brody Bumila (18.5), LHP, Bishop Feehan HS (MA), Texas commit

66. Connor Comeau (17.9), 3B, Anderson HS (TX), Texas A&M commit

67. Chris Rembert (21), 2B, Auburn

68. Ethan Wachsmann (18.1), RHP, Grandview HS (CO), Wake Forest commit

69. Jack Natili (21.3), C, Cincinnati

70. Carter Beck (21), CF, Indiana State

71. Jarren Advincula (21.5), 2B, Georgia Tech

72. Ethan Kleinschmit (21.2), LHP, Oregon State

73. James Tronstein (18.3), SS, Harvard Westlake HS (CA), Vanderbilt commit

74. Aiden Robbins (21.5), CF, Texas

75. Joey Volchko (21.1), RHP, Georgia

76. Brett Renfrow (21.5), RHP, Virginia Tech

77. Jace Mataczynski (18.4), SS, Hudson HS (WI), Auburn commit

78. Elliot Lascelles (18.4), SS, Upper Canada HS (Canada), Yale commit

79. Kaden Waechter (18.9), RHP, Jesuit HS (FL), Florida State commit

80. Martin Shelar (18.9), CF, Marist HS (GA), Mississippi State commit

81. Dominic Santarelli (18.7), LF, St. Joseph Catholic HS (WI), LSU commit

82. Joseph Contreras (18.2), RHP, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS (GA), Vanderbilt commit

83. Wes Mendes (21.8), LHP, Florida State

84. Blake Bryant (18.9), RHP, Citizen's Christian HS (GA), Clemson commit

85. Malachi Washington (18.1), CF, Parkview HS (GA), LSU commit

86. Alex Weingartner (18.6), CF, St. Augustine Prep HS (NJ), Penn State commit

87. Bo Holloway (18.8), LHP, Christ Presbyterian HS (TN), Vanderbilt commit

88. Myles Bailey (21), 1B, Florida State

89. Jacob Dudan (21.5), RHP, North Carolina State

90. Carson Wiggins (21.1), RHP, Arkansas

91. Lucas Nawrocki (18.6), LHP/RF, Aledo HS (TX), LSU commit

92. Gunner Skelton (18.9), SS, Columbia Academy HS (TN), Vanderbilt commit

93. Ethan Norby (21.5), LHP, East Carolina

94. Will Gasparino (21.6), CF, UCLA

95. Bryce Hill (18.3), RHP, Greenwich Country Day HS (CT), Stanford commit

96. Rylan Lujo (21.1), CF, Georgia

97. Jason DeCaro (20.2), RHP, North Carolina

98. Gary Morse (19), RHP, Orange Lutheran HS (CA), Tennessee commit

99. Keon Johnson (18.3), SS, First Presbyterian HS (GA), Vanderbilt commit

100. Mulivai Levu (21.9), 1B, UCLA

101. Denton Lord (18.6), RHP, South Walton HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

102. Jason Amalbert (19), SS, DePaul Catholic HS (NJ), Oklahoma commit

103. Ruger Riojas (23), RHP, Texas

104. Jaxon Willits (21.7), SS, Oklahoma

105. Robbie Lavey (20.9), C, George Washington

106. Kevin Roberts Jr. (18), CF, Jackson Prep HS (MS), Florida commit

107. Cole Koeninger (18.9), RHP, Keller HS (TX), Tennessee commit

108. Brendan Brock (21.9), C, Oklahoma

109. Jack Dugan (19), SS, Lipscomb Academy HS (TN), Tennessee commit

110. Ethan Bass (18.8), CF, Glenbrook North HS (IL), Wake Forest commit

111. Ryan Lynch (21.1), RHP, North Carolina

112. Tyler Putnam (18.1), RHP, Battle HS (MO), Tennessee commit

113. Luke McNeillie (21.3), RHP, Florida

114. Wilson Andersen (18.5), RHP, Jesuit HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

115. Noah Danza (18.3), SS, Gloucester Catholic HS (NJ), Mississippi State commit

116. Cole Dennis (17.9), RHP, Bishop Snyder HS (FL), Jacksonville commit

117. Roman Martin (21.8), 3B, UCLA

118. Peyton Bonds (21), CF, Rutgers

119. Cooper Harris (18.1), RHP, Flower Mound HS (TX), Texas commit

120. Matt Ponatoski (18.4), RHP, Archbishop Moeller HS (OH), Kentucky commit

121. Caden Bogenpohl (21.3), CF, Missouri State

122. Carson Kerce (21.6), SS, Georgia Tech

123. Dylan Bowen (19.4), SS, Hanover Central HS (IN), Oklahoma State commit

124. Camden Kozeal (21.7), SS, Arkansas

125. Gannon Grant (19.4), RHP, Center Grove HS (IN), Tennessee commit

126. Beau Peterson (18.9), 3B, Mill Valley HS (KS), Texas commit

127. Noah Wilson (19.1), CF, McCallie HS (TN), Vanderbilt commit

128. Brayden Dowd (21.8), CF, Florida State

129. Kollin Ritchie (21.8), CF, Oklahoma State

130. Will Adams (18.3), 1B, Hoover HS (AL), LSU commit

131. Dee Kennedy (21.3), SS, Kansas State

132. Gavin Gallaher (21.9), 2B, North Carolina

133. Coleton Brady (17.8), RHP, TNXL Academy HS (FL), LSU commit

134. Tyson LeBlanc (21.1), SS, Kansas

135. Julian Garcia (18.2), RHP, St. John Bosco HS (CA), Long Beach State commit

136. Ryan Stedman (18.7), RHP, Valley HS (IA), Iowa commit

137. James Jorgensen (18.8), RHP, Jesuit HS (TX), Texas commit

138. Ty Horn (21.9), RHP, Nebraska

139. Landon Brown (18.8), RHP, Iowa Colony HS (TX), Mississippi State commit

140. Kyle Jones (21.4), CF, Florida

141. Kolby Stringer (18.3), RHP, West Marion HS (MS), LSU commit

142. Cody Boshell (19.1), 1B, Bishop Snyder HS (FL), Tennessee commit

143. Carson Bailey (20.5), LHP, McLennan JC (TX), Texas Tech commit

144. Eric Guevara (21.7), 3B, Auburn

145. Alex Conover (20.9), LF, Oklahoma State

146. Anthony Murphy (19.3), CF, Corona HS (CA), LSU commit

147. Justin LeGuernic (20.8), LHP, Clemson

148. Dawson Montesa (20.9), RHP, West Virginia

149. Clayton Freshcorn (21.9), RHP, Texas A&M

150. Kade Lewis (21.1), 1B, Wake Forest

151. Deiten Lachance (21.2), C, Oklahoma

152. Daniel Cuvet (21.2), 3B, Miami

153. Tre Broussard (20.8), CF, Houston

154. Ryan Peterson (22.3), RHP, Sam Houston State

155. Andruw Giles (18.5), CF, Basic HS (NV), Oregon commit

156. Jake McCoy (21.4), LHP, South Carolina

157. Hayes Holton (18.4), RHP, Loranger HS (LA), Texas commit

158. Jack Brenner (18.8), C, Fon du Lac HS (WI), Oklahoma commit

Among the prep hitters, Dunlap might end up in Knoxville, but has big offensive upside and the tools to stick behind the plate. Williams has huge tools and some of the best athletic testing in the class, but many teams worry about his hit tool; a few that believe could still take him in the top 50 picks. A similar story applies to Bowen, as he could have 70-grade power but questions on his ability to make contact.

There will be a lot of attention around Bumila, who was in the 20s of this list a few weeks ago, then slid into the 30s as questions about his velo slipping in late starts got more widespread. He fell further Monday as news broke that he might need another elbow surgery. Duncan's elbow surgery got less attention, but he was trending like a top 30-40 pick before that and could still go in the top 50 picks. McCarthy closed well, pitching well and hitting the upper-90s with a strong pitch mix despite being 17 years old.

Ferraro and Schaffner closed strong, too, but for different reasons. Ferraro was seen as a DH who was raking and predraft workouts revealed he is more athletic than his position at Texas Tech suggested, so he now has a real shot to go in the second round. Schaffner was seen as a hit-first shortstop with very limited raw power and game power, but he caught fire down the stretch and might now have 15-homer upside; I'd expect him to go in the second round as well.

Kleinschmit and Mendes are somewhat typical college lefty starters who seem likely to go in the second round while Volchko has had a much more rocky road. He came out strong this spring with electric breaking stuff and a bullet slider/cutter as his primary fastball. Volchko's command and lack of anything breaking arm side held him back, but his last start of the season was a 15-strikeout complete game in Omaha that opened some eyes.

35+ FV tier

159. Shane Sdao (22.8), LHP, Texas A&M

160. Logan Georges (19.1), RHP, Clovis HS (CA), TCU commit

161. Maxx Yehl (22.1), LHP, West Virginia

162. Garrett Wright (21), CF, Tennessee

163. Deven Sheerin (20.9), RHP, LSU

164. Bear Harrison (21.5), C, Texas A&M

165. Landon Thiel (18.4), LHP, Jackson HS (OH), Ohio State commit

166. Carson Jasa (21.8), RHP, Nebraska

167. Ryan Cooney (21.8), 2B, Oregon

168. Joe Tiroly (21.1), 2B, Virginia

169. Gabe Gaeckle (21.8), RHP, Arkansas

170. Tommy LaPour (21.3), RHP, TCU

171. Kaleb LaFavor (18.4), RHP, Bishop Heelan Catholic HS (IA), Iowa commit

172. Alex Hernandez (21), RF, Georgia Tech

173. Duncan Marsten (21.1), RHP, Wake Forest

174. Jet Berry (19.3), SS, Queen Creek HS (AZ), Arizona State commit

175. Wessley Roberson (18.4), CF, Glynn Academy HS (GA), LSU commit

176. Evan Dempsey (21), RHP, Florida Gulf Coast

177. Ryan Marohn (21.3), LHP, North Carolina State

178. Wil Libbert (21.7), LHP, Mississippi

179. Savion Sims (19.1), RHP, Prestonwood Christian HS (TX), Oklahoma commit

180. A.J. Curry (18.4), 1B, University City HS (CA), Tennessee commit

181. Ryne Barker (19.6), 3B, Casteel HS (AZ), Texas Tech commit

182. Isaac Morton (21.8), RHP, Minnesota

183. Henry Ford (22), 3B, Tennessee

184. Trey Rangel (19.2), RHP, Colony HS (TX), Texas commit

185. Maddox Molony (21.8), SS, Oregon

186. Gavin Giese (18.7), RHP, Dana Hills HS (CA), San Diego commit

187. LJ Mercurius (21.7), RHP, Oklahoma

188. Dalton Wentz (21), 3B, Wake Forest

189. Braden Holcomb (21.7), CF, Vanderbilt

190. Hudson DeVaughan (19.5), RHP, Mooresville HS (IN), Alabama commit

191. Kyle Casteel (18.4), RHP, Butler HS (PA), West Virginia commit

192. Steele Murdock (21.3), RHP, UC San Diego

193. Will Plunkett (18.4), SS, Mamaroneck HS (NY), Binghamton commit

194. Aidan Knaak (21.8), RHP, Clemson

195. Matthew Kelley (18.5), SS, Basic HS (NV), Miami commit

196. Harrison Ailshie (19.1), RF, East Rowan HS (NC), North Carolina commit

197. J.J. Drennan (19.1), RHP, Seton Hall Prep HS (NJ), Boston College commit

198. Trey Beard (21.8), LHP, Florida State

199. Garrett Luett (18.6), 3B, Underwood HS (IA), Iowa commit

200. C.J. Weinstein (19.3), 2B, Orange Lutheran HS (CA), UCLA commit

Now for these final 50 players, I've tossed out the high school players who are unsignable. This area is roughly the $400,000 to $750,000 bonus tier for high schoolers and the reps for some readily admit their player wants $2 million but interest is at around $500,000 to $750,000 so he'll be going to school. There is a very deep group of $500,000-plus bonus caliber high school players that are committed to major colleges but pro teams have stopped talking internally about them weeks ago. To avoid making this a top 400, I've focused on high school players with a chance (at least 25%) to sign this year, tossed in some high school players likely to sign near the bottom of that bonus range, and some college players who belong in the fourth to fifth round range.

201. Bo Rhudy (21.7), RHP, Tennessee

202. Teagan Scott, C, South Salem HS (OR), Oregon State commit

203. Jake Carbaugh (18), RHP, Plant City HS (FL), Mississippi State commit

204. Jovorskie Lane Jr. (18), C, Grapevine HS (TX), Arkansas commit

205. Grayson Willoughby (19.2), RHP, Trinity HS (KY), Kentucky commit

206. Griffin Long, RHP, Sonoraville HS (GA), Kennesaw State commit

207. Luke Costello (21.2), RF, Wake Forest, South Carolina commit

208. Judah Ota, RF, Iolani HS (HI), Arkansas commit

209. Jack Beck (18.6), SS, Columbia Central HS (TN), Georgia Southern commit

210. Isaiah Galason, SS, Houston County HS (GA), Georgia Tech commit

211. Eli Herst (18.4), RHP, Seattle Academy HS (WA), Vanderbilt commit

212. Carlos Martinez (21.8), RHP, Hofstra

213. Cooper Sides (18.6), RHP, Orange Lutheran HS (CA), LSU commit

214. A.J. Rice (18.8), RHP, Pickens HS (GA), Auburn commit

215. Hudson Barrett (22.5), LHP, Oklahoma State

216. Kaleb Traylor, SS, TNXL Academy HS (FL), Vanderbilt commit

217. Alex Sosa (21.7), C, Miami

218. Jax Robinson, C, Waxahachie HS (TX), Texas commit

219. Kyle Johnson (21), LHP, Virginia

220. Jaxon Matthews, RF, Hough HS (NC), Clemson commit

221. Genson Veras (18.6), RF, TNXL Academy HS (FL), Florida State commit

222. Tyson Grulkowski, RHP, Muskego HS (WI), USF commit

223. Reece Moroney (21.3), SS, Rhode Island

224. Cal Randall (21.1), RHP, UCLA

225. Blake Morningstar (21.3), RHP, Wake Forest

226. Bryson Moore (21.6), RHP, Florida State

227. Brenden Olsen, CF, Niles HS (MI), Houston commit

228. Dominic Voegele (21.4), RHP, Kansas

229. Hunter Brown (18.5), RHP, North Hunterdon HS (NJ), Penn State commit

230. Tre Phelps (22.1), 3B, Georgia

231. Alex Petrovic (22.1), RHP, Auburn

232. Lucas Moore (21.2), CF, Louisville

233. Trey Miller, SS, Magnolia Heights HS (MS), Liberty commit

234. Ryan Tayman (20.9), C, Cal Poly

235. Lee Garris, 2B, Maury HS (VA), James Madison commit

236. Andrew Gonzales, 3B, Americas HS (TX), Texas Tech commit

237. Ben Davis (22), RHP, Mississippi State

238. Camden Johnson (21.8), 3B, Oklahoma

239. Jacob Madrid (18.7), C, Notre Dame HS (CA), Oregon commit

240. Michael Harpster (21.2), RHP, East Tennessee State

241. Brady Snow (18.9), RHP, American Heritage HS (FL), Florida commit

242. Nathan Taylor (21.3), RHP, Cincinnati

243. Brayden Martin (20.7), 3B, Maryland

244. Mason Eckelman (21.7), C, Ohio State

245. Cashel Duggar (21.0), C, UCLA

246. Cory Les, SS, St. Laurence HS (IL), Louisville commit

247. Owen McMahan, LHP, Sycamore HS (TN), Belmont commit

248. Jacob Haley (20.9), RHP, South Alabama

249. Nu'u Contrades (22.8), 2B, Arizona State

250. Ezra Liggon, RF, Phillips Memorial HS (WI), Bradley commit