Astros demote Mike Burrows to Triple-A after 10-run outing vs. Nats

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WASHINGTON -- The Houston Astros optioned right-hander Mike Burrows to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, a day after he allowed a career-high 10 runs in a 12-11 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Burrows, who is 4-9 with a 5.99 ERA, shares the major league lead in losses and is tied for third in home runs allowed with 21. He gave up two homers on Monday while becoming the first Astro to give up 10 runs since J.P. France against Boston on Aug. 24, 2023.

The 26-year-old has pitched a team-high 94 2/3 innings this season. He was acquired from Pittsburgh in December as part of a three-team deal that included Tampa Bay.

"Trying to create some swing and miss," Houston manager Joe Espada said. "Something has to change with how he approaches some of these hitters, trying to avoid some of that solid contact. He's shown he's capable of doing that, but we need to help him through this."

Burrows was briefly moved to the bullpen last month, and allowed a run on two hits in six innings at Toronto on June 24 in his return to the rotation. He gave up four runs in five innings six days later against Minnesota before struggling Monday.

"He throws a lot of strikes, so the strike-throwing capability is there," Espada said. "It's where can he go with his stuff and get quicker outs?"

Espada said Houston has not finalized its starting pitching plans for this weekend's series at Texas. The Astros are off Thursday, so it's possible they won't replace Burrows in the rotation until after the All-Star break.

Houston recalled right-hander Alimber Santa from Sugar Land to take Burrows' roster spot. Santa is 0-1 with an 0.71 ERA in eight games with the Astros, including handling the final two innings of a combined no-hitter with Tatsuya Imai and Steven Okert in his major league debut May 25 at Texas.