Contreras, Ashcraft, Luzardo among All-Star Game replacements

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CHICAGO -- While awaiting word on his appeal of a seven-game suspension for his part in a fight with the Washington Nationals last week, Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras got some good news from his boss.

"I was sleeping," Contreras said Tuesday afternoon. "And (Craig) Breslow called me and I thought it was about the situation that I'm in. That was my first thought. Then he told me, 'Congratulations...you made the all-star team.' That's how I found out."

Wilson Contreras headlines the list of players added to the All-Star roster Tuesday. Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Contreras, 34, headlines the list of players added to the all-star team on Tuesday which includes Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo and Cardinals closer Riley O'Brien. The latter three were named to the National League (NL) team, replacing Jacob Misiorowski, Max Meyer and Paul Skenes while Contreras will play for the American League in place of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He was elected to start the game, but A's first baseman Nick Kurtz will get the nod instead.

It's common for players to drop out of the All-Star Game, especially pitchers who are scheduled to start the Saturday or Sunday before the game which takes place next Tuesday in Philadelphia. Misiorowski, Skenes and Meyer all started on Tuesday which puts them in line to start again for their respective teams this Sunday, taking them out of the mix for the All-Star game.

Ashcraft, 26, is 9-3 with a 3.24 ERA this year while Luzardo, 28, has a 3.75 ERA with 125 strikeouts in 103.1 innings. O'Brien, 31, makes the NL team as a first time regular closer, racking up 22 saves for the Cardinals while compiling a 3.72 ERA. All three players are first time all-stars.

Meanwhile, despite the looming suspension, Contreras has been red hot, compiling a .921 OPS on the season heading into Tuesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox. He had four hits in a weekend sweep of the Angels including two home runs.

Contreras joins his brother William who will play for the National League. It's the former player's fourth appearance in the Midsummer classic while William will be going to the All-Star game for the third time.

"It means a lot to me and my family," Conteras said. "Can't wait to be there with my brother."