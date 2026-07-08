Tyler Tolbert ties MLB mark with hits in 12 straight plate appearances

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NEW YORK -- Tyler Tolbert of the Kansas City Royals tied a major league record with hits in 12 consecutive plate appearances, reaching the mark with an infield single in a 16-12 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Batting ninth, the right fielder Tolbert hit a two-run homer in the second inning and singled in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh. Tolbert flew out in the ninth inning to end his streak.

Tolbert matched the record set by Johnny Kling in 1902, Pinky Higgins in 1938, Walt Dropo in 1952 and José Miranda in 2024, according to ESPN Research.

The second-year player grinned as he walked back to first base following the record-tying hit. The Citi Field scoreboard flashed a graphic noting his accomplishment.

The Royals' Tyler Tolbert tied a major league record with hits in 12 consecutive plate appearances. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

For the game, he was 5-for-6 with four runs scored and two RBIs.

Tolbert went 2-for-2 on Saturday night against Philadelphia before being lifted for a pinch hitter. He started at shortstop Monday against the Phillies and went 5-for-5 with a homer, his first of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.