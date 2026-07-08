Tigers' Justin Verlander to retire after 2026 season

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Three-time Cy Young winner and 2011 American League MVP Justin Verlander, the oldest active player in the major leagues at 43, will retire after the 2026 season, he announced Wednesday.

"This season has challenged me in ways I haven't experienced before, both physically and mentally," Verlander said in a statement posted to X. "I've always believed that as long as I could compete at the level I expect of myself, I'd keep playing. I never wanted to retire because of a milestone, a number, or a date on the calendar. I wanted the game to tell me when it was time.

"Over the last several months, I've realized that time has come. While I'm fully committed to giving my team everything I have for the rest of this season, I've decided this will be my last. It's fitting that I get to finish where it all started -- with the Detroit Tigers, the organization that drafted me and gave me my first opportunity."

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who was selected to his 10th All-Star Game as a Legend Pick by commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday, will retire after this season -- his 21st in Major League Baseball. AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The future Hall of Famer was named to the All-Star Game on Wednesday as a Legend Pick by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Verlander has only one start for the Detroit Tigers this season, and the right-hander has been on the injured list since April with left hip inflammation and hamstring issues.

"Baseball has given me more than I could have imagined," Verlander said in his statement. "It taught me discipline, resilience, and the value of continuing to adapt and evolve. I've been fortunate to play with and against incredible players, for outstanding organizations, and compete in-front of fans who deeply appreciate the game.

"... It's time for the next chapter. But first, I'm excited to finish this season the only way I know how -- with everything I've got."

Verlander began his career with the Tigers in 2005 and pitched for them until he was traded to Houston at the trade deadline in 2017. He helped the Astros win the World Series in his first season with the franchise and again in 2022.

Verlander, who has a career record of 266-159 with a 3.33 ERA and 3,554 strikeouts, also played with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.