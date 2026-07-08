Phil Regan, ex-MLB pitcher and longtime coach, dies at age 89

Phil Regan, a former major league pitcher and longtime pitching coach, died Wednesday, his attorney told ESPN's Jeff Passan. He was 89.

Regan, whose career in baseball spanned seven decades, pitched for four different teams during his 13-year playing career from 1960 to 1972. He transitioned into coaching in 1974, when he became the head coach at Grand Valley State, and spent the next 47 years either coaching or scouting at various levels.

Regan's best season as a pitcher and only All-Star appearance came with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1966, when he was nicknamed "The Vulture" by legendary teammate Sandy Koufax because of his penchant for recording wins as a relief pitcher. The right-hander went 14-1 with a 1.62 ERA that season for the National League champion Dodgers while leading the league in games (48) and saves (21).

Regan was 96-81 with a 3.84 ERA in 551 career games with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and Dodgers. He worked as a coach or scout for six major league organizations and managed the Baltimore Orioles to a 71-73 record and third-place finish in the AL East during the strike-shortened 1995 season.

Regan last worked in the majors in 2019, when he served as the New York Mets' interim pitching coach. He sued the Mets four years later, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination.