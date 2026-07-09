Red Sox's Willson Contreras exits after fouling ball off foot

CHICAGO -- The ups and downs of Willson Contreras' season continued Wednesday when he had to leave the Boston Red Sox's game at Rate Field after fouling a ball off his left foot.

In the top of the third, Contreras crumbled to the ground upon fouling off a pitch by the Chicago White Sox's Davis Martin, but he remained in the game to finish his at-bat after being checked out on the field by the Boston medical staff. He narrowly missed a home run, flying out to Junior Perez at the center-field fence.

Contreras limped off the field after the long flyout but took his position at first base to begin the bottom of the inning. After Chicago's Luisangel Acuna singled, Contreras was replaced by Romy Gonzalez.

The Red Sox announced that Contreras exited because of a bruised left foot.

Earlier in the day, Contreras was added to the field for next week's Home Run Derby in Philadelphia, one day after he was added to the American League roster for the All-Star Game as an injury replacement. In his first Boston season, Contreras is hitting .285 and leads the Red Sox in homers (20) and RBIs (61).

Boston also lost infielder Anthony Seigler, who was injured while scoring on a wild pitch by Martin when he slid into Chicago catcher Kyle Teel during Contreras' at-bat. He was replaced by utility player Andruw Monasterio.