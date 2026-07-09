Anthony Volpe denies 'BS' report that he refused to play 2B

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New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe strongly denied a report that he refused to play second base earlier this season, saying he was caught "off guard" by the since-retracted report that he called "BS."

The beleaguered Volpe again came under scrutiny Tuesday when Michael Kay, the Yankees' longtime play-by-play announcer on the YES Network, reported that the former top prospect rebuffed the team's suggestion to work out at second base during his minor-league rehab assignment.

Volpe addressed the situation before Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, saying the report "couldn't be further from the truth."

"From my end, from our perspective, that's been very clearly communicated to [manager Aaron Boone] and the team," Volpe said. "I think it's just kind of BS.

"I'd hope my teammates in here, who I've played with for three-plus years, I'd hope they know my character and that I'd literally do anything to help the team win -- literally anything. The narrative and what it tries to say about me, I feel like I'm defending myself over something that literally didn't happen."

Kay said Wednesday on social media that there is "absolutely no truth" to his initial report, which he delivered on his daily ESPN New York 880 radio show.

I spoke of a rumor yesterday on TMKS that Anthony Volpe would not play 2B in the minors. Sounded unlike him, so I checked further today and there is absolutely no truth to it whatsoever. He never refused to work at second. Will speak more of it today at 1 pm @ESPNNewYork. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 8, 2026

Boone strongly defended Volpe, who is struggling through another tough season both at the plate and at shortstop.

"I know he would do anything," Boone said Wednesday. "Volpe's character and team-first [attitude] is beyond reproach. He's as good as it gets. He's been through a lot and he's handled everything with toughness, with grace, with work ethic and with team-first in mind. He's always been that way.

"He's a gamer, and he's a tough, tough kid that loves the game and plays his butt off every single day. I wish that was celebrated a little bit more."

Volpe missed the start of the season while recovering from October shoulder surgery and was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 3 as part of his planned return schedule to the majors. He rejoined the Yankees nine days later as their everyday shortstop after Jose Caballero, who excelled as Volpe's replacement at the position, suffered a finger injury.

Kay said later Wednesday that he "was wrong" and added that he will apologize to Volpe, who told reporters that he is willing to play any position.

"When I was getting optioned, I told [Boone] I'd play catcher -- I'd do literally whatever the team needed," Volpe said. "And that's the truth behind the story.

"That's why the fact that what was said was said is catching me so off guard, because there was literally zero of that."

Volpe has been working out at second base since Caballero's return from the injured list but has played exclusively at shortstop.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the New York Post that Volpe offered no resistance to trying out other positions.

Boone acknowledged that the organization initially intended to play Volpe elsewhere, but that plan was scrapped when injuries to other players forced the versatile Caballero to fill in where needed.

"Even after the new message [about playing other positions] was received, I had no -- I still have no problem," Volpe said. "I want to be here and I want to help the team win the World Series. That's literally all I want. So for anything opposite to be put out there is just confusing."

Volpe, 25, is batting .242 with one home run, 13 RBI and a .664 OPS in 42 games this season. He won the American League's Gold Glove at shortstop in his 2023 rookie season, but his defense has regressed since; he led the league with 19 errors in 2025.

Volpe did not start either of New York's first two games against Tampa Bay but returned to the lineup Wednesday, going 1-for-3 in the Yankees' 3-0 loss.

The Yankees (50-42) have lost 14 of their last 18 games and are five games behind the first-place Rays (54-36) entering Thursday's series finale in St. Petersburg.