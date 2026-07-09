Phillies' Harper joins Home Run Derby in bid for second title

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Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker will participate in the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Harper and Walker join Boston's Willson Contreras, Kansas City's Jac Caglianone, Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero and the New York Yankees' Ben Rice. The other three participants haven't been announced.

Harper announced he was entering on his Instagram account Wednesday, writing, "Derby at home? Sure why not."

The 33-year-old slugger, hitting .261 with 20 homers and 57 RBIs, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game as a Legend Pick for baseball's midsummer showcase. He will try to become the fifth player to win multiple derby competitions. And Harper will try to do it in front of home fans -- again. He last won it in 2018 in Washington while a member of the Nationals.

Walker, 24, is a first-time All-Star who is having a breakout season. He hit his 22nd homer on Thursday night. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered the day batting .294 with an .889 OPS and MLB-leading 70 RBI.

He'll be the eighth Cardinals player to compete in the competition, joining Jack Clark (1985), Ray Lankford (1997), Mark McGwire (1998-99), Jim Edmonds (2003), Albert Pujols (2003, 2007, 2009, 2022), Matt Holliday (2010-11) and Carlos Beltran (2012).

A Cardinals player has never won the derby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.