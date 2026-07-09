Mets' Mark Vientos headed to IL after breaking hand on HBP

NEW YORK -- Mark Vientos is headed for the injured list after fracturing his right hand Thursday when he was hit by a pitch in the New York Mets' 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Mets interim manager Andy Green said he didn't know the extent of Vientos' injury or whether it would require surgery.

"It's going to be an IL placement, and he's still being evaluated right now," Green said.

Vientos, making just his second start of the season at third base, was hit by Michael Wacha's 92 mph fastball in the second inning. The 26-year-old whirled and ran into foul territory behind third base before falling on his knees.

Third base coach Tim Leiper raced over to Vientos, who walked slowly to first base with Green and a trainer, who checked Vientos' hand.

Vientos initially remained in the game before he was replaced at third base to open the third inning by Brett Baty, who shifted from second base. Rookie A.J. Ewing moved from center field to second base in his first big league appearance at the position; Ewing played 53 games at second in the minors.

Vientos is batting .211 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 73 games. His struggles, along with the emergence of Jared Young at first base and Green's desire to utilize Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto at designated hitter on days they don't play the field, have largely relegated Vientos to a platoon player against left-handed pitchers.

The start against Wacha was Vientos' first against a right-hander since June 29, when he batted seventh and served as DH against Trey Yesavage and the Toronto Blue Jays.

"I'm just disappointed for what he's going through right now today," Green said.

This will be the third big league IL stint for Vientos, who was sidelined with a left wrist injury in August 2023 and a strained right hamstring in June 2025.

Tyrone Taylor replaced Ewing in center and hit the game-tying homer in his first at-bat to fuel a five-run fifth.