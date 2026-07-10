Twins' Ryan Jeffers comes off IL after nearly 2-month absence

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MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that catcher Ryan Jeffers has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing nearly two months with a left hamate bone fracture.

The 29-year-old Jeffers had a .295 batting average, .949 OPS, seven homers and 26 RBI in 37 games before the injury. He recently played five games in Triple-A on a rehab assignment, batting .375 with two homers.

Jeffers is in his seventh season with the Twins, hitting .243 with 75 homers over 552 career games.

To make room for Jeffers on the roster, the Twins optioned outfielder Kyler Fedko to Triple-A. Fedko was hitless in 16 at-bats over 14 games.