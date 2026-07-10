Mets' Vientos (broken right hand) out 6-8 weeks; Holmes throws live BP

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NEW YORK -- Clay Holmes took another step toward returning to the New York Mets by throwing a live batting practice session Friday, when the club learned infielder/designated hitter Mark Vientos would miss six to eight weeks with a fractured right hand.

Vientos was injured Thursday, when he was hit by Michael Wacha's 92 mph fastball in the second inning of the Mets' 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. The 26-year-old whirled and fell into foul territory behind third base before falling on his knees but remained in the game to run the bases.

Vientos said Friday he sensed he might have a fracture when the hand began throbbing at first base.

"It started to be kind of a little bit numb. It was a painful feeling," Vientos said. "So that's when I was like, 'This is different.'"

Vientos, sporting a cast on his right hand and wrist, said he will not need surgery.

Vientos emerged as the Mets' everyday first baseman following a hot start but slumped in recent weeks and has been relegated to platooning against left-handed pitchers. The start against Wacha was Vientos' first against a right-hander since June. He is batting .211 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 73 games.

Manager Andy Green said fellow right-handed hitter Eric Wagaman would likely get much of Vientos' playing time.

Holmes, who suffered a broken right leg when he was hit by Spencer Jones' 111.1 mph comebacker during a game against the New York Yankees on May 15, threw 40 pitches to a group that included injured second baseman Marcus Semien.

"Good thing to check, just to see a hitter stand in for the first time," Holmes said before the series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Holmes was expected to miss six to eight weeks. Green said it was too soon to know when he might begin a rehab assignment.

"There's steps in between now and games," Green said.

Holmes was the Mets' most efficient starter before getting hurt, going 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA in nine starts. With a player option for 2027, he could be a popular trade target as last-place New York nears the Aug. 3 trade deadline.