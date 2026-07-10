Brewers add veteran Bryse Wilson to injury-riddled staff

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PITTSBURGH -- The Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent right-hander Bryse Wilson on Friday to help the NL Central leaders' injury-depleted pitching staff.

Wilson pitched once in relief for Philadelphia and twice for the Chicago Cubs this season, allowing seven runs in 9 1/3 innings. He has pitched for six teams in his nine-year career, including a two-year stint with the Brewers from 2023-24.

Wilson, 28, was released by the Cubs on Tuesday and wasted little time signing with the Brewers, who have 11 pitchers on the injured list.

"As soon as they made an offer, I signed and didn't talk with other teams," Wilson said before Milwaukee's game at the Pittsburgh Pirates. "I've had success here. It's the right fit."

Right-hander Drew Rom was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and righty Easton McGee was designated for assignment.

The Brewers also sent left-handed reliever Rob Zastryzny to Nashville to begin a rehab assignment. He has been out since May 31 because of a left upper lat strain.